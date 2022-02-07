RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Dakar explodes with joy as Senegal crowned African champions

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

It was a sweet victory for Senegal after two previous final defeats in 2002 and 2019

Senegal supporters celebrate in Dakar after the Lions beat Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final Creator: SEYLLOU
Senegal supporters celebrate in Dakar after the Lions beat Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final Creator: SEYLLOU

Dakar exploded with joy at the final whistle as Sadio Mane's Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations crown.

Recommended articles

"African champions. What a game! What a team! You did it. Beautiful moment of football, beautiful moment of communion and national pride. Congratulations to our heroes," Senegalese President Macky Sall tweeted after the Lions' win Sunday night.

Sall declared Monday a national holiday to celebrate the "brilliant victory", public television announced.

The president, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, also cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300 GMT Monday, RTS television said.

Dakar erupted when Liverpool star Mane scored the decisive penalty to give Senegal the win in a shoot-out (4-2) after the final finished goalless at the end of extra time.

Hundreds of supporters in Senegal jerseys flocked to Independence Square, near the presidential palace in the heart of Dakar, to celebrate.

The square vibrated to the sound of car horns, vuvuzelas, whistles and firecrackers.

A festive atmosphere spread across the capital, with national flags hung from buildings, on vehicles and sidewalks.

At the massive African Renaissance Monument which towers above the capital from a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, dozens of fans hugged each other amid bonfires after the penalty shoot-out.

"I'm happy. It's the best day of my life," 25-year-old Modou Ba, a car washer, told AFP.

"We waited a long time. (The cup) is finally here. We really needed it," said Seydou Nourou Diop, a 27-year-old accountant.

Student Khadim Lo, 21, said he was "very proud of our Lions. It's exceptional."

At the foot of the monument, supporters then left the fanzone to reach the street, some standing on cars and mingling with the crowds coming out of their homes to celebrate.

Earlier, the tense shoot-out saw some anxious supporters in tears and even unable to watch the screen, Mane having missed a penalty during normal time, his shot saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

"He must not miss the penalty. For a final the great player does not miss. It's unacceptable," fumed Pape Mbaye, a 24-year-old driver.

The crowd started to relax as two Egyptian shots missed the mark.

They finally exploded with joy after Mane converted the last shot to make Senegal African champions.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dakar explodes with joy as Senegal crowned African champions

Dakar explodes with joy as Senegal crowned African champions

Burnley counting cost of leveraged takeover in relegation battle

Burnley counting cost of leveraged takeover in relegation battle

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

A to Z of Africa Cup of Nations

A to Z of Africa Cup of Nations

Salah's Egypt target revenge in World Cup play-off after AFCON defeat

Salah's Egypt target revenge in World Cup play-off after AFCON defeat

Mane scores winning kick as Senegal beat Egypt in Cup of Nations final shoot-out

Mane scores winning kick as Senegal beat Egypt in Cup of Nations final shoot-out

New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels

New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels

Cup of Nations final star Mane wins top individual award

Cup of Nations final star Mane wins top individual award

Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

Trending

Man Utd suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) consoles Anthony Elanga after his penalty miss Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS

Chelsea to play Al Hilal in Club World Cup semi-finals

Mohamed Kanno (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal for Al Hilal in their win over Al Jazira Creator: Giuseppe CACACE

Osimhen fires Napoli into heart of three-way Serie A title tussle

Victor Osimhen's decisive header at Venezia was his sixth Serie A goal of the season Creator: Vincenzo PINTO