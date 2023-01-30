Dani Alves breaks silence after arrest - He shares cell with Coutinho

The Brazilian defender has said that he will accept whatever will come on his way for nothing scares him at the moment according to La Vanguardia.

"I will accept whatever comes. I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me," said Alves.

According to Alves, he could never do such a thing to any woman, and he never invaded anyone's privacy on that day when he was partying at the Sutton nightclub.

He also added that he doesn't know the lady who accused her and why she did so. Alves has been in prison for a week now.

The Brazilian defender is sharing a room with Coutinho who is also a Brazilian and a bouncer who was once Ronaldinho's bodyguard.

Coutinho landed in prison after he was convicted of sexual assault. He has been taking Alves around the prison as he tries to make his countrymate adapt to his new environment.

It has been reported that Dani Alves played his first match in prison on January 26, 2023, and he has also signed various autographs for his fellow inmates.