QATAR 2022

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatari officials threatened to break reporter's camera during live recording for the 2022 World Cup

Rasmus Tantholdt (left) arguing with a Qatari official.
Rasmus Tantholdt (left) arguing with a Qatari official.

Rasmus Tantholdt who is a Danish journalist was threatened by Qatari officials as he delivered a live TV report from Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recommended articles

Tantholdt was delivering a live report when he and his camera crew were approached by officials driving a golf buggy next to a roundabout.

One of the officials tried to grab the camera to no avail upon which he blocked the camera lenses from capturing their faces.

READ: Norway summons Qatar ambassador after reporters held in Doha

Tantholdt tried to explain to the officials that he was live and that Qatar had invited the whole world to witness the World Cup from the Middle East.

Tantholdt is also seen trying to explain as he displayed some paper which was obviously the filming permit which allowed him to take photos and videos from anywhere from the viral video.

Rasmus Tantholdt efforts were futile as the Qatari officials started manhandling their equipment again a move which angered the Danish journalist.

Tantholdt is among the journalists who have had it rough in Qatar as there was a similar report in 2021 when two Norwegian journalists were detained for at least 30 hours with allegations that they were filming on a private land in Qatar.

Photographers during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Semi-final match between France and Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 10, 2018.
Photographers during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Semi-final match between France and Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 10, 2018. AFP

Qatar has strict, repressive laws on free speech and with zero independent media companies based there hence journalists heading there for the World Cup should be cautious.

Campaign group Reporters Without Borders has previously raised concerns over the restrictions being placed on journalists travelling to Qatar for the World Cup. Will journalists survive in Qatar during the World Cup period?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • LGBTQ pride rainbow corner flag on display during the Sky Bet League 2 match Tranmere Rovers vs Rochdale at Prenton Park on October 25, 2022.

    FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

  • French National Team

    France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

  • Rasmus Tantholdt (left) arguing with a Qatari official.

    Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Recommended articles

Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Portugal vs Nigeria: Double your money with these sure odds from this international friendly

Portugal vs Nigeria: Double your money with these sure odds from this international friendly

Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Trending

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 6-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener
Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Poland National Team
Qatar 2022

Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the chance to finally win the World Cup
Qatar 2022

Argentina World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but Black Stars can qualify from group – Stephen Appiah