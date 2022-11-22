TRENDING

Why Jack Grealish danced in his World Cup celebration and other top-rated football stories today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jack Grealish, Darwin Nunez and Jude Bellingham are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Jack Grealish, Darwin Nunez and Jude Bellingham.
From left: Jack Grealish, Darwin Nunez and Jude Bellingham.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Recommended articles

Jack Grealish broke the duck after ghosting in several games for England and Manchester City after he scored against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jack Grealish during the World Cup Group B game between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022.
Jack Grealish during the World Cup Group B game between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. AFP

READ: Revealed: The most influential members of the England squad at the FIFA World Cup

Grealish celebrated his goal by dancing as a form of dedicating his goal to his young disabled fan who had asked him to do so once he scores.

Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Uruguay's first World Cup match against South Korea on November 24, 2022, in Qatar at the Education City Stadium.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side s goal to make the score 3-1 Liverpool v Southampton on November 12, 2022.
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side s goal to make the score 3-1 Liverpool v Southampton on November 12, 2022. AFP

Nunez limped out of Uruguay's training session and he spent the majority of his time talking to the medical staff. Nunez plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Football fans claim that Jude Bellingham's price will go up after becoming England's youngest scorer in the World Cup in Qatar.

Jude Bellingham during the World Cup Group B game between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022.
Jude Bellingham during the World Cup Group B game between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. AFP

Bellingham plays for Borussia Dortmund at the moment and Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus are currently monitoring his situation in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to make a U-turn back to Real Madrid after clashing with top officials at Manchester United. The move will probably happen on January 2023 after the FIFA World Cup.

It has been reported that a US reporter was detained and denied access to the stadium on November 21, 2022, by Qatari officials

Iranian goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand was rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion against England on November 21, 2022. We are yet to be told how he is fairing.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Lionel Messi's new World Cup boots

    Check out Lionel Messi's iconic Adidas World Cup boots which costs over N250,000

  • Qatar 2022 Matchday LIVE

    Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

  • Didier Deschamps, head coach of France during a press conference, one day ahead of the group D match between France and Australia at the Qatar 2022 World Cup in Doha on November 21, 2022.

    Is the curse real? Why France could crash out in the first round [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Recommended articles

Check out Lionel Messi's iconic Adidas World Cup boots which costs over N250,000

Check out Lionel Messi's iconic Adidas World Cup boots which costs over N250,000

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Is the curse real? Why France could crash out in the first round [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is the curse real? Why France could crash out in the first round [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'The first of the last dance'- Why Lionel Messi is trending on Twitter

'The first of the last dance'- Why Lionel Messi is trending on Twitter

Why Jack Grealish danced in his World Cup celebration and other top-rated football stories today

Why Jack Grealish danced in his World Cup celebration and other top-rated football stories today

'Weah are you?'- Timothy Weah shines as USA share spoils with Wales

'Weah are you?'- Timothy Weah shines as USA share spoils with Wales

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and guts can only carry Senegal so far

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and guts can only carry Senegal so far

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Trending

Don’t ask Portugal players about me – Ronaldo warns journalists ahead of Ghana game

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
LIVE BLOG

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Benzema's absence could work out well for France
QATAR2022

Why Karim Benzema’s injury could be blessing in disguise for France

The England National team
QATAR 2022

Revealed: The most influential members of the England squad at the FIFA World Cup

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.
UPDATE

Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

Qatar 2020: France vs Australia preview and prediction
Qatar 2022

France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

The two latest goals at the World Cup since 1966

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Senegal battled gamely, but fell just short in defeat to the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup (IMAGO/Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
COMMENT

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and guts can only carry Senegal so far