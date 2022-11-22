A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Why Jack Grealish danced in his World Cup celebration and other top-rated football stories today
Jack Grealish, Darwin Nunez and Jude Bellingham are among the top trending stories in football today
Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish broke the duck after ghosting in several games for England and Manchester City after he scored against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Grealish celebrated his goal by dancing as a form of dedicating his goal to his young disabled fan who had asked him to do so once he scores.
Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Uruguay's first World Cup match against South Korea on November 24, 2022, in Qatar at the Education City Stadium.
Nunez limped out of Uruguay's training session and he spent the majority of his time talking to the medical staff. Nunez plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League.
Jude Bellingham
Football fans claim that Jude Bellingham's price will go up after becoming England's youngest scorer in the World Cup in Qatar.
Bellingham plays for Borussia Dortmund at the moment and Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus are currently monitoring his situation in Germany.
More developing football stories
Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to make a U-turn back to Real Madrid after clashing with top officials at Manchester United. The move will probably happen on January 2023 after the FIFA World Cup.
It has been reported that a US reporter was detained and denied access to the stadium on November 21, 2022, by Qatari officials
Iranian goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand was rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion against England on November 21, 2022. We are yet to be told how he is fairing.
