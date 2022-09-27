Watch Liverpool's €100m man reply trolls with a thumping header vs Canada

Nunez has replied to his trolls and critics after he inspired his nation to a 2-0 win over Canada on Tuesday evening.

The Liverpool superstar trended last week after a video of his incredible miss from the team's training ground showed up on social media.

But he is back as he was amongst the goals to help Uruguay beat North American nation Canada during an international friendly.

Nunez scores first goal in five matches

It's been a difficult first two months at Liverpool for the former Benfica man, who joined the English giants in a deal worth €100m.

Pulse Nigeria

After scoring in his first two competitive games for the Reds, the Uruguayan striker has gone five games without scoring for club and country.

He also served a two-match suspension for a red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Watch the talented striker score the winning goal for his country earlier today.