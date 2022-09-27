Watch Liverpool's €100m man reply trolls with a thumping header vs Canada

Izuchukwu Akawor
The big money summer signing from Benfica is back in business after scoring for his country Uruguay.

Darwin Nunez shuts up trolls with a thumping header.
Six days after he trended for the wrong reasons, Darwin Nunez has hit back in the best possible manner.

Nunez has replied to his trolls and critics after he inspired his nation to a 2-0 win over Canada on Tuesday evening.

The Liverpool superstar trended last week after a video of his incredible miss from the team's training ground showed up on social media.

But he is back as he was amongst the goals to help Uruguay beat North American nation Canada during an international friendly.

It's been a difficult first two months at Liverpool for the former Benfica man, who joined the English giants in a deal worth €100m.

Celebration time for Nunez
After scoring in his first two competitive games for the Reds, the Uruguayan striker has gone five games without scoring for club and country.

He also served a two-match suspension for a red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Watch the talented striker score the winning goal for his country earlier today.

Nunez will now look to transfer this form to the Premier League where Liverpool hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

