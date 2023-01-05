ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

David De Gea, Danny Ings, and Illan Meslier are among the trending stories in football today

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

David De Gea is hopeful that Manchester United will extend his contract since he wants to end his career at the UK-based club.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on January 3, 2023.
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on January 3, 2023. AFP

READ: Manchester now 'home' for De Gea as memories of failed Madrid move fade

De Gea has impressed at United after the restart of the League and several football pundits have stated that he is trying to lure Erik Ten Hag who was looking for his replacement at some point.

Danny Ings has turned down Everton's approach since he only wants to continue at Aston Villa until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Danny Ings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at Villa Park on January 4, 2023.
Danny Ings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at Villa Park on January 4, 2023. AFP

Everton are fighting relegation and they are currently 18th with 15 points in 18 matches played. Everton manager Frank Lampard is on the brink of being sacked.

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Illan Meslier to replace Édouard Osoque Mendy who is stalling to extend his contract with The Blues.

Illan Meslier goalkeeper of Leeds United celebrates Leeds United v West Ham United on January 4, 2023.
Illan Meslier goalkeeper of Leeds United celebrates Leeds United v West Ham United on January 4, 2023. AFP

Mendy wants Chelsea to pay him a bumper salary for him to sign the new contract. The Chelsea board is not ready to offer him such a huge amount of money.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is optimistic that Youri Tielemans will extend his contract with The Foxes. Arsenal are interested in signing the Belgian star.

It has been reported that Liverpool turned down the offer to sign Christopher Nkunku on August 2022 hence paving the way for him to join Chelsea.

Declan Rice is ready to quit West Ham United as he now wants to play the Champions League football and win trophies. Chelsea could be his next destination.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx

    KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

  • From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.

    Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

  • Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

Recommended articles

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Is VAR truly killing football?

Is VAR truly killing football?

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

VAR rules out a goal for Ben Mee of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool on January 2, 2023.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Is VAR truly killing football?

From left: Lisandro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi
CONGRATULATIONS!

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
TOTTENHAM

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB