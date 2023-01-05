A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today
David De Gea, Danny Ings, and Illan Meslier are among the trending stories in football today
David De Gea
David De Gea is hopeful that Manchester United will extend his contract since he wants to end his career at the UK-based club.
De Gea has impressed at United after the restart of the League and several football pundits have stated that he is trying to lure Erik Ten Hag who was looking for his replacement at some point.
Danny Ings
Danny Ings has turned down Everton's approach since he only wants to continue at Aston Villa until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
Everton are fighting relegation and they are currently 18th with 15 points in 18 matches played. Everton manager Frank Lampard is on the brink of being sacked.
Illan Meslier
Chelsea have joined the race to sign Illan Meslier to replace Édouard Osoque Mendy who is stalling to extend his contract with The Blues.
Mendy wants Chelsea to pay him a bumper salary for him to sign the new contract. The Chelsea board is not ready to offer him such a huge amount of money.
More developing football stories
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is optimistic that Youri Tielemans will extend his contract with The Foxes. Arsenal are interested in signing the Belgian star.
It has been reported that Liverpool turned down the offer to sign Christopher Nkunku on August 2022 hence paving the way for him to join Chelsea.
Declan Rice is ready to quit West Ham United as he now wants to play the Champions League football and win trophies. Chelsea could be his next destination.
