Why David De Gea wants to stick at United and other stories making headlines in football today

David De Gea

David De Gea is hopeful that Manchester United will extend his contract since he wants to end his career at the UK-based club.

De Gea has impressed at United after the restart of the League and several football pundits have stated that he is trying to lure Erik Ten Hag who was looking for his replacement at some point.

Danny Ings

Danny Ings has turned down Everton's approach since he only wants to continue at Aston Villa until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Everton are fighting relegation and they are currently 18th with 15 points in 18 matches played. Everton manager Frank Lampard is on the brink of being sacked.

Illan Meslier

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Illan Meslier to replace Édouard Osoque Mendy who is stalling to extend his contract with The Blues.

Mendy wants Chelsea to pay him a bumper salary for him to sign the new contract. The Chelsea board is not ready to offer him such a huge amount of money.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is optimistic that Youri Tielemans will extend his contract with The Foxes. Arsenal are interested in signing the Belgian star.

It has been reported that Liverpool turned down the offer to sign Christopher Nkunku on August 2022 hence paving the way for him to join Chelsea.