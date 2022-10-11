Must read top trending football stories today

TRENDING

Fabian Simiyu
Gabriel Martinelli, David de Gea and Erling Haaland are among the top trending names in sports news today.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. This comes after the Brazilian-born footballer rejuvenated his career under Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 1-0 Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League, Football, Emirates Stadium on October 9, 2022. AFP

Arsenal will have to give Gabriel Martinelli pay parity with the club's top-earners as talks over a new deal get underway.

David de Gea admits he wants to remain at Manchester United "for more years" as a decision looms on his future. His contract at United will be up at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

. David De Gea of Manchester United, during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on October 9, 2022. AFP

His future at Manchester United is uncertain with the club rumored to be chasing Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as his replacement for the 2023/24 campaign.

Erling Haaland has revealed his bizarre diet that has defenders terrified of facing him this season for Manchester City.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City on October 5, 2022. AFP

Powering the formidable forward are meals consisting of hearts and livers as part of a 6,000 calories-a-day diet that also includes a special drinking system through filtered water.

Iker Casillas lost over three million followers on Twitter after he was "hacked" on Twitter - leading to a tweet reading: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

Arsenal have been tipped to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham if they manage to hold on to a spot in the Champions League next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in the prospect of potentially making a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on October 9, 2022. AFP

Arsenal are reported to be monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo's contract talks at Roma, with a view to signing the attacking midfielder.

