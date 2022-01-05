RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Canadian Alphonso Davies is the ninth Bayern Munich player to test positive for Covid-19

Canadian Alphonso Davies is the ninth Bayern Munich player to test positive for Covid-19 Creator: Ina Fassbender
Canadian Alphonso Davies is the ninth Bayern Munich player to test positive for Covid-19 Creator: Ina Fassbender

Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that Canadian international Alphonso Davies had become their ninth player to test positive for Covid, two days ahead of their first Bundesliga match of 2022.

Recommended articles

"He (Davies) is doing well and is in house quarantine," Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern are set to host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday but Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic admits they are consulting with the German Football League (DFL) about whether the game can be postponed.

"We currently have ten outfield players and two goalkeepers. That is why we are thinking about how we can play the game and have discussed the situation with the DFL," Salihamidzic told magazine Kicker on Wednesday.

"It looks like we're going to play and then we'll go into the game to win it," he added defiantly.

Davies is the latest member of Bayern's squad including captain Manuel Neuer to test positive.

Winger Leroy Sane and defender Dayot Upamecano had joined the growing list on Tuesday.

Bayern are already without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr, who are with Cameroon and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defender Josip Stanisic is injured, while Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka and centre-back Niklas Suele also sat out training on Wednesday.

Under DFL rules, the request to postpone a Bundesliga match can be rejected if a team has "15 or more players available".

However, Gladbach are preparing for the Bundesliga game "as if the match will take place", said coach Adi Huetter.

Gladbach thrashed Bayern 5-0 when the clubs met in the German Cup last October.

Bayern remain on course for a 10th straight Bundesliga title and hold a nine-point lead going into the second half of the season.

Gladbach are 14th, just two points from the bottom three.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool-Arsenal League Cup semi

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool-Arsenal League Cup semi

Sporting events to look forward to in 2022

Sporting events to look forward to in 2022

Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

Liverpool shut training ground as Covid crisis deepens

Liverpool shut training ground as Covid crisis deepens

Kipchoge advices young athletes against alcohol abuse, immorality

Kipchoge advices young athletes against alcohol abuse, immorality

Kane 'totally involved' in Spurs project, says Conte

Kane 'totally involved' in Spurs project, says Conte

Russian journalist says Kenyan athletes should be banned for doping

Russian journalist says Kenyan athletes should be banned for doping

Guard of honour for king Olunga in Qatar

Guard of honour for king Olunga in Qatar

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Senegal star Sadio Mane (C) is surrounded by Leicester City opponents while playing for Liverpool in a Premier League match last week. Creator: Lindsey Parnaby