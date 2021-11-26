RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Nick Mwendwa arrested again, transported to Kiambu road

Arrest comes a day after charges against him were dropped

FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Emerging details indicate that Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa was on Friday arrested for a second time in the last two weeks.

Reports indicate that the embattled President was apprehended on Friday morning and transported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Mwendwa was arrested on November 12 over claims of misappropriation of funds meant for the national football teams.

He would be released two days later on Sh4 million cash bail or Sh7 million bond with two sureties. The court had not ruled on a request by the the prosecution to detain him for 14 days.

At the time, State Prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told the court that Mwendwa was being probed by the DCI for the fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Nick Mwendwa spent the weekend in police custody following his arrest on on allegations of financial impropriety (Simon MAINA AFP)

Mwendwa, who has been head of the FKF since 2016 and is also owner of the top-flight league club Kariobangi Sharks, has denied any wrongdoing.

But in a new blow to the FKF on Thursday, Chinese media and electronics company StarTimes announced it was cancelling a major sponsorship deal to broadcast Kenyan premier league matches.

"The persistent acrimony between the governing body and its key stakeholders among them media and top tier clubs has negatively affected the league's brand affinity," the company said in a statement.

The seven-year deal, estimated to be worth at least 100 million shillings ($900,000) a year, was signed in September 2020.

"After a careful review of the contract performance... we regret to announce that we have taken the painful decision to withdraw our media and commercial rights sponsorship with the now disbanded Football Kenya Federation," StarTimes said.

