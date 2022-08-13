PREMIER LEAGUE

DeBruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola comment on Haaland's goalless display against Bournemouth

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Erling Haaland failed to score despite Manchester City thrashing Bournemouth 4-1, his coach and teammates had a lot to say about his performance.

Manchester City stars comment on Erling Haaland
Manchester City stars comment on Erling Haaland

Manchester City secured a routine 4-0 win at home to newly-promoted Bournemouth on matchday 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Cityzens started like a house on fire with three first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin DeBruyne and Phil Foden after which a late own goal by Jefferson Lerma sealed a good day for Manchester City.

But it was not a good day individually for City’s new Norwegian striker who failed to score and was hauled off in the 74th minute, replaced by Julian Alvarez.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged Erling Haaland’s barren day in front of goal and gave reasons for the striker’s inability to score against Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola offers thoughts on Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola offers thoughts on Erling Haaland Imago

'Why i signed for Manchester City' - Erling Haaland reveals

'That's what we want' - Guardiola praises latest weapon Haaland

'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

"The most difficult job in the world is when you're a striker vs a [defence] with three CMs, three CBs and you're in the middle. We'll find many of these but it's a question of time. With the quality we have, we'll find him," said Guardiola.

Haaland started his Premier League career with a brace in the first game away at West Ham and was expected to score in his first home league game for his new club but he failed to do so.

Two of Manchester City’s goalscorers, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin DeBruyne also offered thoughts on Erling Haaland’s performance.

De Bruyne and Gundogan spoke about Erling Haaland
De Bruyne and Gundogan spoke about Erling Haaland Pulse Nigeria

"He's bringing us to a whole new dimension, bringing us a whole new quality, and he's going to score a lot of goals... Today he assisted me one, so I'll try to assist him many more in the future," Gundogan told BBC.

"We are very privileged and pleased to have him. He's not just a great footballer, he's also a great character," Gundogan wrapped up his thoughts on Haaland.

Kevin DeBruyne also spoke about Haaland, "There was not a lot of space, but obviously they're occupied with him [Erling Haaland], so sometimes there's going to be space for other #ManCity players. Sometimes if they come closer to us, he will be in more space. That's the way it works."

Kevin de Bruyne ran the show in City's win over Bournemouth on Saturday
Kevin de Bruyne ran the show in City's win over Bournemouth on Saturday Imago

"He played really well [vs Bournemouth]. Obviously it's so tight. I don't think in Germany he played a lot of games where the other teams were so defensively narrow, it's something he has to adapt to and I think he did great," DeBruyne concluded on Haaland

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Erik ten Hag (Twitter/UtdFaithfuls)

    Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

  • Manchester City stars comment on Erling Haaland

    DeBruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola comment on Haaland's goalless display against Bournemouth

  • Social media reactions to Manchester City's win over Bournemouth

    'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

Recommended articles

Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

DeBruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola comment on Haaland's goalless display against Bournemouth

DeBruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola comment on Haaland's goalless display against Bournemouth

'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

Manchester United set to complete Adrien Rabiot’s transfer

Manchester United set to complete Adrien Rabiot’s transfer

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Trending

Yaya Toure will be the new U16 coach at Tottenham Hotspur

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years
LIGUE 1

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed
OFFICIAL

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League matchday 2 fixtures
BETTING

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg
BUNDESLIGA

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

FPL GW2 Captain picks
FPL

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga
SEASON PREVIEWS

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit