Delort hits late winner for Nice at Angers

Nice's French foward Andy Delort celebrates his goal and victory of his team during the French L1 football match between SCO Angers and OGC Nice at The Raymond Kopa Stadium in Angers, western France on October 31, 2021.

Andy Delort smashed home a last-gasp volley to snatch a 2-1 victory for Nice away to Angers as Christophe Galtier's side moved up to second in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Sofiane Boufal won and converted a penalty to give Angers the lead in the first half, minutes after Delort headed against the post.

The Algeria international equalised for Nice on 57 minutes with a deflected strike that looped over Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.

Nice completed a second dramatic comeback win in the space of a week as Delort lashed in from the edge of the area in stoppage time.

"It's a nice goal and particularly at that moment, and it gives us extra confidence," Delort told Prime Video.

The ambitious south coast club owned by Ineos, the group chaired by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, trail leaders Paris Saint-Germain by eight points.

Monaco continued their inconsistent run with a 2-0 loss away to a Brest team that had not won a game all season.

Bordeaux picked up just their second win this term after coming from two goals down to beat Reims 3-2 thanks to Jimmy Briand's 95th-minute penalty.

Briand, 36, also grabbed the equaliser as he scored in his 17th different French top-flight campaign.

Strasbourg thumped Lorient 4-0 and Montpellier defeated Nantes 2-0, while Rennes' three-match winning run came to an end following a 2-2 draw at Troyes.

Marseille, coming off successive draws against PSG and then Nice in midweek, will go third if they beat Clermont in Sunday's late game.

