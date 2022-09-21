"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

The Switzerland International joined Chelsea on loan for €3m with an option to buy for a further €28m plus €5m in add-ons in a manic transfer deadline day deal.

Zakaria has now expressed his delight to be at Chelsea while also giving insight into why things didn't work out at his parent club Juventus.

Zakaria speaks on Chelsea

The 25-year-old spoke about his latest club and admitted that he "knew nothing" about the Chelsea move until six hours before the transfer deadline.

“It all happened very quickly. I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until six hours before the end of the transfer window,” Zakaria told Blick in Switzerland while on international duty.

“I heard that from my agent, but in the end it was Chelsea. I think I’ll be happier in England than in Turin,” Zakaria said.

Zakaria criticises Juventus and Allegri

Although Juventus is still his parent club, Zakaria did not hold back in his assessment of the Turin-based club which he only just joined in January 2022.

“It’s difficult to say what went wrong, maybe the style of football wasn’t suited to me. The team sat very deep, so I didn’t have much space. I’m a player who needs a lot of space for my runs. It might suit me better in England," Zakaria said.