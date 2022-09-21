"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Denis Zakaria only just joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus but he's already bad-mouthing his parent club and manager

Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria criticises parent club Juventus
Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria criticises parent club Juventus

Denis Zakaria has come out to speak publicly about his time at Juventus and his transfer to Chelsea for the first time and he has some strong words about his parent club.

Recommended articles

The Switzerland International joined Chelsea on loan for €3m with an option to buy for a further €28m plus €5m in add-ons in a manic transfer deadline day deal.

Zakaria has now expressed his delight to be at Chelsea while also giving insight into why things didn't work out at his parent club Juventus.

The 25-year-old spoke about his latest club and admitted that he "knew nothing" about the Chelsea move until six hours before the transfer deadline.

Denis Zakaria joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus
Denis Zakaria joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus Getty Images

“It all happened very quickly. I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until six hours before the end of the transfer window,” Zakaria told Blick in Switzerland while on international duty.

“I heard that from my agent, but in the end it was Chelsea. I think I’ll be happier in England than in Turin,” Zakaria said.

Although Juventus is still his parent club, Zakaria did not hold back in his assessment of the Turin-based club which he only just joined in January 2022.

Denis Zakaria criticised Allegri's tactics at Juventus
Denis Zakaria criticised Allegri's tactics at Juventus Imago

“It’s difficult to say what went wrong, maybe the style of football wasn’t suited to me. The team sat very deep, so I didn’t have much space. I’m a player who needs a lot of space for my runs. It might suit me better in England," Zakaria said.

The manager wasn't spared by Zakaria either, “Allegri is a good person, I can say that for sure. Maybe the team didn’t play that well, which is a shame, as with the talent in that squad, they can do much better.”

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • The legendary San Siro stadium will be demolished in 2026

    Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

  • Adnan Kanuric as seen at Nottingham Forest's City Ground

    Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

  • Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria criticises parent club Juventus

    "I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

Recommended articles

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

I think I’ll be happier in England - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

Trending

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly set to unveil new Sporting director after verbal agreement
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

FIFA 23 Global Soundtracks list features some of Africa's finest

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

UEFA Club Competitions are coming to Football Manager 2023.
GAMING

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

LeBron intends to play professional basketball with his sons, Bronny and Bryce James

NBA set to allow players directly from high school again by reducing age limit to 18

Arsenal women
BETTING

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

This comes after RB Salzburg CEO Stephan Reiter denied that Todd Boehly was close to hiring Freund as Chelsea's new sporting director.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

The FIA has announced the official calendar for the 2023 F1 season

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli s Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on September 18, 2022
SERIE A

Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A