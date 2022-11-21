Denmark vs Tunisia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h

Entering the tournament as the popular dark-horse, Denmark are primed for an impressive World Cup opener after an impressive qualifying campaign where they finished with the joint- most points (27), and third highest goal difference (27).

They face off against north-Africans Tunisia who won their group in second round of qualification in unspectacular fashion before coming up against Mali in the third round winner takes all match.

A 1-0 2in at Bamako courtesy of a Moussa Sissako own-goal was enough to see Tunisia through as the second leg in Tunis ended a goalless affair.

Denmark vs Tunisia Head-to-Head

Tuesday’s tie at the education city stadium would be the first official meeting between both teams, after having met only once previously at a friendly in 2002, Denmark won the game 2-1.

Denmark vs Tunisia Match form

Tunisia won their World cup preparatory friendly against Iran, while the last game Denmark played was a 2-0 win over france in the Nation’s League

Denmark form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Tunisia form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Denmark vs Tunisia Players to watch

The last game Christian Eriksen played for Denmark in a tournament, we thought it was going to be his last ever, several doctor appointments, a pacemaker, and a successful stint at Brentford, the Danish playmaker has jump started his career again and is one of the most important players for Manchester United this season, with four assists to his name already(most), the midfielder is one to keep an eye on in this tie.

After leaving a Leicester side he overcame insurmountable odds with lifting the premier league, Kasper Schmeichel has had a difficult start to the season in French side Nice, struggling to get fans on his side and conceding over a goal a game, he has calm the storm recently, and would be expected to be brilliant in front of goal as he does for Denmark.

For Tunisia the ever present Wahbi Khazri who now represents Montpellier and Manchester United’s youngster on loan at Birmingham city Hannibal Mejbri are the ones to keep an eye on.

The managers

Tunisia’s coach Jalel kadri on team spirit ahead of the game

"In terms of performance, we feel good, we are calm and happy with the results we have achieved. We are representing all Arab nations and we deserve to be here," he said.

Denmark's coach Kasper Hjulmand on Tunisian football

“I have respect for Tunisian football. I know how passionate it is and how big football is in Tunisia. We know the players very well, we've followed their campaign and the big emotions and also the quality they have.” Hjulmand said

“We know they will be superior off the pitch in the stands, there will be a lot of Tunisian spectators, and we hope we can show we are the better team on the pitch.” he continued.

Denmark vs Tunisia Prediction