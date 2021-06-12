Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch as Euro 2020 match is suspended

Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," UEFA said in a short statement.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland's players also left the pitch.