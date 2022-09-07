Did Nottingham Forest ‘overdo’ in the transfer market?

When a club brings in many new players as Nottingham did, it is always believed that they will do well and no excuses can fly when you underperform.

Forest sealed their return to the Premier League after 23 years in the cold and it seems like they will be going back if they don’t up their game.

The EPL has been gaining momentum over the past few years and they might end up being victims just like Norwich City who were promoted and relegated the same season.

Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Renan Lodi, Neco Williams and Gibbs-White are among the names that made headlines when they moved to the club.

Lingard had been tipped to have a great impact at Nottingham after his Manchester United exit and we are yet to see him perform well. Henderson has been doing well and he has already saved two penalty kicks including one from Harry Kane.

Steve Cooper who is the current Forest manager has a lot of assignments to do to overcome the obstacles that the club is currently facing. It always takes many training sessions for a bunch of many new players to click and this could be one of the many obstacles that Cooper needs to pay keen attention to.

The signings seem to be perfect for the club and this could also be the right time for Cooper to start rotating his squad. A closer look at Forest’s last games reveals that the lineups have been close to compact in the previous games.

Forest was once a powerhouse in Europe and they won two European Cups and one UEFA Super Cup. As the saying goes, “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” it will equally take some time for Nottingham Forest to climb the ladder back to its rightful position.

Cooper's boys have fired 5 goals only in this season’s campaign and it is a worrying trend. The forwards need to up their game if they are to hit the ground running.

Nottingham Forest’s previous EPL matches

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham United

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest