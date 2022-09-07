Did Nottingham Forest ‘overdo’ in the transfer market?

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Nottingham Forest are 19th in the English Premier League despite bringing in more than 21 new players at the club. Did they ‘overdo’ in the just concluded transfer window?

Nottingham Forest's Renan Lodi during the Premier League match at The City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Nottingham Forest's Renan Lodi during the Premier League match at The City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Nottingham Forest are in the spotlight after registering only four points in the EPL yet they brought in many new players to strengthen their squad after gaining promotion from the Championship.

Recommended articles

When a club brings in many new players as Nottingham did, it is always believed that they will do well and no excuses can fly when you underperform.

Forest sealed their return to the Premier League after 23 years in the cold and it seems like they will be going back if they don’t up their game.

The EPL has been gaining momentum over the past few years and they might end up being victims just like Norwich City who were promoted and relegated the same season.

Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Renan Lodi, Neco Williams and Gibbs-White are among the names that made headlines when they moved to the club.

Lingard had been tipped to have a great impact at Nottingham after his Manchester United exit and we are yet to see him perform well. Henderson has been doing well and he has already saved two penalty kicks including one from Harry Kane.

Steve Cooper who is the current Forest manager has a lot of assignments to do to overcome the obstacles that the club is currently facing. It always takes many training sessions for a bunch of many new players to click and this could be one of the many obstacles that Cooper needs to pay keen attention to.

The signings seem to be perfect for the club and this could also be the right time for Cooper to start rotating his squad. A closer look at Forest’s last games reveals that the lineups have been close to compact in the previous games.

Forest was once a powerhouse in Europe and they won two European Cups and one UEFA Super Cup. As the saying goes, “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” it will equally take some time for Nottingham Forest to climb the ladder back to its rightful position.

Cooper's boys have fired 5 goals only in this season’s campaign and it is a worrying trend. The forwards need to up their game if they are to hit the ground running.

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham United

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth

More from category

  • Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel

    Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

  • Nottingham Forest's Renan Lodi during the Premier League match at The City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

    Did Nottingham Forest ‘overdo’ in the transfer market?

  • Bet9ja offrs odds on Osimhen to score, Tottenham to win

    Osimhen to score, Tottenham to win and other sure bets to stake on in the UEFA Champions League today

Recommended articles

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Did Nottingham Forest ‘overdo’ in the transfer market?

Did Nottingham Forest ‘overdo’ in the transfer market?

Osimhen to score, Tottenham to win and other sure bets to stake on in the UEFA Champions League today

Osimhen to score, Tottenham to win and other sure bets to stake on in the UEFA Champions League today

SHOCKING! Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League heartbreak

SHOCKING! Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League heartbreak

Haaland: Guardiola reveals one 'bad thing' Manchester City players should not do

Haaland: Guardiola reveals one 'bad thing' Manchester City players should not do

Allegri praises Messi and Neymar, ignores Mbappe despite 2-goal haul for PSG

Allegri praises Messi and Neymar, ignores Mbappe despite 2-goal haul for PSG

Trending

PA Images
PREMIER LEAGUE

Antony: Why Ajax forced Manchester United to pay 'huge sum' for Brazilian

Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel
UCL

Angry Tuchel punish Chelsea players following Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar playing for PSG
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Allegri praises Messi and Neymar, ignores Mbappe despite 2-goal haul for PSG

Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'So happy for him' - Reactions as Eden Hazard inspires Madrid to victory over Celtic in UCL

Reactions as Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's record in PSG's 2-1 win against Juventus

Reactions as Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's record in PSG's 2-1 win against Juventus

Haaland tipped to beat Ronaldo's goal record, leads Manchester City to victory Sevilla
UCL

Haaland tipped to beat Ronaldo's Champions League goal record, leads Manchester City to beat Sevilla

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea lacked hunger in their loss to Dinamo Zagreb

'I'm part of it'- Tuchel reveals why Chelsea lost to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener