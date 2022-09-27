FOOTBALL

10 interesting football fun facts

Fabian Simiyu
Football has been gaining momentum over the past decades as it always brings about mixed reactions due to the on-field happenings.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left), Neymar Jr. (centre) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
Did you know that ever since football was invented there are only two countries that call it soccer? The said countries are the United States of America and Canada.

Christian Pulisic is an American international {Chelsea}
In America, the only football that they know is the American Football which is very popular in the country and it resembles rugby in some way. The same applies to Canada who refer to theirs as the Canadian Football.

Norway has played against Brazil four times in which they won two and drew two. Brazil are always referred to as the kings of football due to their dominance in international football.

Football, 2002 FIFA World Cup Final, Yokohama, Japan, 30th June 2002, Germany 0 v Brazil 2, Brazil's (L-R); Kleberson, Belletti & Gilberto Silva celebrate with the World Cup trophy (Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)
With the two wins and two draws, Norway is the only country that Brazil has never defeated despite meeting four times. Brazil are ranked first by FIFA while Norway are 36th internationally.

This is one of the rarest and strangest statistics in football and with that said, there are only two players who have managed to score in every minute of this beautiful game.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) in the 'Clash of the Titans' in 2013, after Portugal defeated Sweden in a playoff to qualify for the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the only players who have defied all odds to achieve this great milestone and we are yet to see a third name join the list.

In the year 1937, British Broadcast Corporation (BBC) broadcasted the first ever live match between Arsenal and Arsenal Reserves.

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger
The match was played at Highbury Stadium which was Arsenal’s home until 2006. Since then, many companies have joined BBC in broadcasting live matches.

Football is becoming money oriented nowadays as you will only land the player of your choice in the transfer market if you go deeper into your pocket.

Neymar has been unplayable this season for PSG.
Neymar Junior made headlines in 2017 when PSG paid a whopping €222m to get his services from Barcelona. Neymar is the most expensive player in the history of football till date.

Sialkot in Pakistan is famous for making the balls for FIFA World Cup since 1982. Most of the best balls are manufactured by hand-stitching and a good example is the Adidas balls which are usually manufactured in Pakistan.

A replica of the World Cup 2022 ball, the Adidas Al Rihla
Nawaf Al-Abed scored after just 2.4 seconds and is usually credited as the fastest goal ever scored.

The FIFA World Cup is the world’s most-watched sports event and the estimated number of people who watched the latest World Cup is set to a little more than 3.5 billion people.

FIFA World Cup trophy
This year's World Cup is two months away and it will be held in Qatar. It has been projected that over 6 million people will tune in for the tournament.

China is currently ranked in 78th place by FIFA and people might start wondering if they really are the fathers of football.

China has ambitions of becoming a leading football nation
Most experts agree that the original sport was invented sometime around 476 BC in China, where it was known as Cuju.

There has always been a debate as to which is the best league worldwide with the Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and the English Premier League competing for the luxurious title.

Premier league bon
Many people are at the moment following the English Premier League which gives it the top lead.

