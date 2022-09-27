10 interesting football fun facts

Did you know that ever since football was invented there are only two countries that call it soccer? The said countries are the United States of America and Canada.

In America, the only football that they know is the American Football which is very popular in the country and it resembles rugby in some way. The same applies to Canada who refer to theirs as the Canadian Football.

Norway has played against Brazil four times in which they won two and drew two. Brazil are always referred to as the kings of football due to their dominance in international football.

With the two wins and two draws, Norway is the only country that Brazil has never defeated despite meeting four times. Brazil are ranked first by FIFA while Norway are 36th internationally.

Scoring in every minute of the game

This is one of the rarest and strangest statistics in football and with that said, there are only two players who have managed to score in every minute of this beautiful game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the only players who have defied all odds to achieve this great milestone and we are yet to see a third name join the list.

First Live Telecast of a Football Match

In the year 1937, British Broadcast Corporation (BBC) broadcasted the first ever live match between Arsenal and Arsenal Reserves.

The match was played at Highbury Stadium which was Arsenal’s home until 2006. Since then, many companies have joined BBC in broadcasting live matches.

Most expensive footballer

Football is becoming money oriented nowadays as you will only land the player of your choice in the transfer market if you go deeper into your pocket.

Neymar Junior made headlines in 2017 when PSG paid a whopping €222m to get his services from Barcelona. Neymar is the most expensive player in the history of football till date.

Pakistan is the leading manufacturer of the majority of the footballs

Sialkot in Pakistan is famous for making the balls for FIFA World Cup since 1982. Most of the best balls are manufactured by hand-stitching and a good example is the Adidas balls which are usually manufactured in Pakistan.

It took 2.4 seconds for the fastest goal to be scored

Nawaf Al-Abed scored after just 2.4 seconds and is usually credited as the fastest goal ever scored.

More than 3.5 billion people watch the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is the world’s most-watched sports event and the estimated number of people who watched the latest World Cup is set to a little more than 3.5 billion people.

This year's World Cup is two months away and it will be held in Qatar. It has been projected that over 6 million people will tune in for the tournament.

Football was invented in China around 476 B.C

China is currently ranked in 78th place by FIFA and people might start wondering if they really are the fathers of football.

Most experts agree that the original sport was invented sometime around 476 BC in China, where it was known as Cuju.

Premier League is ranked as the best football league

There has always been a debate as to which is the best league worldwide with the Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and the English Premier League competing for the luxurious title.

