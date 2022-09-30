SUPER EAGLES

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement

Tosin Abayomi
'That Champions League final game in Munich was your best' - Drogba appreciates the greatness of Mikel Obi

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is full of praise for former Super Eagles of Nigeria Captain Mikel Obi.

Mikel Obi announced his retirement from professional football this week at the age of 35.

The former Chelsea man has been inactive however his sudden retirement was unexpected.

After 20 years on the pitch, the news of Obi's retirement shot him to the top of the trends on social media.

Drogba played with Obi at Chelsea for seven years winning several titles including the Premier League and Champions League.

Obi's former teammates at Chelsea such as captain John Terry and Ivory Coast forward Salmon Kalou celebrated his career.

Drogba took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the career of his former teammate.

According to Drogba, Mikel played his best match for Chelsea as they defeated Bayern Munich on home soil to win the 2012 Champions League title.

The former Ivory Coast target man posted a photo of Mikel along with a message that said, “We’ve created great memories playing together at @chelseafc and against with @ng_supereagles

“That Champions League final game in Munich for me was your best ever game!!!!

“All the very best with your family for your next chapters @mikel_john_obi.”

Despite being teammates at Chelsea, Drogba and Mikel competed against each other on several occasions at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Mikel is regarded as one of the greatest Nigerian players of all time and has indicated his involvement in administration following his retirement.

