ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

How Maradona enjoyed the 2022 World Cup final match from the 'best seat'

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Diego Maradona is Argentina's legend and he passed away on November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona.
Diego Maradona.

Argentina are the World's number one after beating France in post-match penalties. It was a tightly contested match that ended 3-3 after the extra time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Argentina grabbed a first-half lead through Lionel Messi before Angel Di Maria added to Argentina's tally before the end of the first half.

Kylian Mbappe of France defied all odds to score two goals thus sending players from both teams into the extra time of the final match of the World Cup.

Messi celebrates the opener against France on December 18, 2022.
Messi celebrates the opener against France on December 18, 2022. AFP

READ: Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

The match was a thriller that Argentina's legend, Diego Maradona would have loved to see in Qatar although he was nowhere to be seen!

Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, but his spirit still lives on. The spirit lives on and it is in Messi, current Argentina's captain.

Messi scored Argentina's third goal only for Mbappe to cancel it out through a penalty. The game rolled into the penalty shootouts and that is when Emiliano Martinez of Argentina stepped up to the occasion.

The match was a thriller, something that Maradona would have loved to see, especially after they were confirmed as the world champions.

Argentina was the World Cup favorite despite losing the first match of the tournament to Saudi Arabia. They never gave up and the result is actually evident.

Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022. AFP

Despite Argentina winning the match, France deserves the credit too, especially Kylian Mbappe who has the golden boot by his side. The young man from France scored the hattrick in the World Cup finals.

Maradona must be happy wherever he is. Rest in peace legend.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the World Cup.AP Photo/Frank Augstein

    "He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

  • Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove trophy on December 18, 2022.

    The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

  • Pulse Picks goals

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 goals by African players in 2022

Recommended articles

He's a killer - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

"He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

Legendary rally driver Asad Khan is dead

Legendary rally driver Asad Khan is dead

Why the 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Why the 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Prestigious awards won at the World Cup

Prestigious awards won at the World Cup

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

How Maradona enjoyed the 2022 World Cup final match from the 'best seat'

How Maradona enjoyed the 2022 World Cup final match from the 'best seat'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Diego Maradona.
QATAR 2022

How Maradona enjoyed the 2022 World Cup final match from the 'best seat'

Argentina vs France
QATAR 2022

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on

BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on