Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury for calling off the Anthony Joshua boxing match

Fury had declared on social media that his fight against Joshua is off after a contract was not finalised by a 5:00 p.m. deadline, which had been set by the World Boxing Council (WBC) champion.

Whyte believes Fury's public outbursts have derailed plans for the upcoming boxing match and has since advised his former opponent to remain silent while negotiations continue between both fighters.

AFP

"Fury definitely needs to chill out," Whyte told Sky Sports

"Some of the ways he does negotiating business, it's all social media and shouting, screaming and calling people big dossers. I'm not an Anthony Joshua fan as well, I don't really like both of them.

"Big fights sometimes it pays off to be a bit patient, and just shut his big mouth up a bit and stop talking s**t about the big GK (Gypsy King).

"Let the fight happen, you want the fight to happen or you don't want the fight to happen. If you want the fight to happen be patient, there's a lot of money, and a lot of things at stake so it will take time. "It's a lot of things that can go wrong. He just needs to relax." Concluded Whyte.

Whyte has had a bad experience in organising fights with both men and especially Fury as he in the past took a media silence at one point during the build-up to his fight with Fury earlier this year having initially been unhappy with negotiations.

