Catch up with today's top trending football news

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines today in football.
Diogo Dalot, Gareth Southgate, and Jude Bellingham are among the top trending names in sports news today.
Diogo Dalot
Since Erik ten Hag came in as the new Manchester United manager, Diogo Dalot's career at United was rejuvenated after being featured in back-to-back games for the club.
United is currently discussing a contract extension for the fullback especially after impressing at the international level with Portugal. Dalot scored a brace for Portugal when they played against the Czech Republic.
Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate has been making headlines after he controversially called up Harry Maguire for the UEFA Nations League squad.
Maguire committed silly mistakes yesterday which led to England conceding and Southgate has come out to back Maguire stating that it is time to back his top players.
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham set to snub Premier League move in favour of Real Madrid. Bellingham is a rising talent and many clubs have already started luring him for a move.
He is set to snub Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool as he prefers a move to Real Madrid over the Premier League.
Manchester United has reportedly lined up Jan Oblak and Jordan Pickford as David de Gea's replacement incase he lives next summer.
Portugal fans are calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped from their starting lineup when they play Spain today in the evening.
Footage has emerged of German fans storming the Green Man pub near Wembley Stadium ahead of the two sides' Nations League clash on Monday.
Jadon Sancho reportedly skipped watching England vs Germany and instead posted a snap of FIFA 23 on his Instagram page.
