RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Dortmund boss wants clamp down on fans coming onto pitch

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland celebrates a goal with a fan who invaded the pitch during their win over Mainz on October 16

Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland celebrates a goal with a fan who invaded the pitch during their win over Mainz on October 16 Creator: Ina Fassbender
Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland celebrates a goal with a fan who invaded the pitch during their win over Mainz on October 16 Creator: Ina Fassbender

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose says more must be done to prevent the club's supporters getting on to the pitch during home matches after star striker Erling Braut Haaland ended up giving his playing shirt to a pitch-invading fan earlier this month.

Recommended articles

"This shouldn't be allowed to explode exponentially and that three or four people get onto the pitch every game," said Rose.

The coach became involved after a Dortmund fan got onto the pitch following the final whistle of Tuesday's 2-0 German Cup win over Ingolstadt and managed to get the playing shirt of Brazil midfielder Reinier.

Rose sees a worrying trend after a similar incident in their previous home game when Haaland celebrated scoring a goal with a pitch-invading Dortmund fan, who ended up with the Norway star's shirt.  

"We have to find a solution so that this doesn't happen every weekend," said Rose who helped escort the fan off the pitch on Tuesday.

"I can understand the fans trying to get a shirt, but basically everyone knows that we should try to stop this."

With 80,000 fans able to fit into Signal Iduna Park at full capacity, Rose said that "if 80,000 do the same thing, we will have our work cut out".

The coach explained that he intervened on Tuesday to prevent over-zealous stewards rough-handling the pitch-invader.

"Nobody should get injured" he said, but Rose also had sympathy for the stewards, "who were just trying to do their job".

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Humphrey Kayange becomes 1st Kenyan to make it to World Rugby Hall of Fame

Humphrey Kayange becomes 1st Kenyan to make it to World Rugby Hall of Fame

Dortmund boss wants clamp down on fans coming onto pitch

Dortmund boss wants clamp down on fans coming onto pitch

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala wins prestigious award [Photo]

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala wins prestigious award [Photo]

UEFA hope for record-breaking women's Euro 2022 after 12-month delay

UEFA hope for record-breaking women's Euro 2022 after 12-month delay

Chelsea survive Southampton shootout, Arsenal see off Leeds

Chelsea survive Southampton shootout, Arsenal see off Leeds

Giroud fires low-key Milan past Torino, top of Serie A

Giroud fires low-key Milan past Torino, top of Serie A

No Haaland, no problem as cup holders Dortmund advance

No Haaland, no problem as cup holders Dortmund advance

Trending

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS

Valbuena felt 'in danger' over sex tape, Benzema trial hears

French football player Mathieu Valbuena (R), involved in a 'sex tape case', addresses media representatives next to lawyer Paul Albert Iweins (C) inside a court Creator: Thomas SAMSON

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

Humiliated: Roma coach Jose Mourinho Creator: Marco BERTORELLO