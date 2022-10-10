Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star turned into an industrial-scale drug-growing operation.

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant
Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant

The house of former Arsenal and Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant is now a den of drugs.

Read Also

According to several reports in the United Kingdom, Pennant's abandoned mansion is now a massive cannabis factory.

The discovery of a huge cannabis farm at the mansion was made following a police drugs investigation.

The English footballer lived at the mansion valued at over one million pounds during his time playing with Liverpool.

The property constructed in the 1930s has a tennis court, an ornamental pond, and an outdoor heated swimming pool along with several other luxuries.

Located near Liverpool’s John Lennon airport, in the upmarket area of Hale, the property is now a waste site for drug gangs.

The house of former Arsenal and Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant is now a den of drugs
The house of former Arsenal and Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant is now a den of drugs Pulse Nigeria

An explorer in the area had a tour of the five-bedroom mansion captured on video and shared on social media.

The user expressed shock at the state of the mansion in the clip which is about 35 minutes on YouTube.

He said, “They’ve had a big fat grow in here. Oh my God. look at the chandelier up there.

“Guys we have just walked into a massive cannabis grow in an ex-footballer player’s house.

“Wow, this is former footballer Jermaine Pennant's house, and look at the mountains of weed everywhere. There is so much of the stuff it stinks.”

Pennant's once revealed that he tried drugs as a 12-year-old
Pennant's once revealed that he tried drugs as a 12-year-old Pulse Nigeria

Captured in the video were huge bin bags full of drugs, and dozens of plant pots for Cannabis.

Pennant's once revealed that he tried drugs as a 12-year-old but in this case has nothing to do with the investigation of the mansion.

Pennant stayed in the mansion for three years before leaving Liverpool to join Spanish La Liga side Real Zaragoza.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant

    Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

  • Brighton and Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at 24 years old after a diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition (Twitter/Lorenz_KO)

    Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

  • Fans have continued to show support for Enock Mwepu on social media following his retirement

    'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

Recommended articles

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

Xavi reveals one thing Barcelona must do before meeting Inter, Real Madrid

Xavi reveals one thing Barcelona must do before meeting Inter, Real Madrid

Trending

Kylian Mbappe looked from his best against Reims on Saturday night
LIGUE 1

'He was like an Orphan without Messi and Neymar' - Galtier gives 'damning' verdict on Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe had a game to forget against Reims on Saturday
LIGUE 1

Kylian Mbappe aims subtle dig at PSG coach following underwhelming stalemate at Reims

Reactions as Ronaldo makes history as United record 2-1 win over Everton in the Premier League
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'The GOAT' - Reactions as Ronaldo crashes Iwobi's party in Everton defeat against Manchester United

WWE 2022 Extreme Rules Results
WWE

Ronda Rousey is new Smackdown Women's Champion as Bray Wyatt returns and other results from Extreme Rules

Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Martinelli was the star of the match as Arsenal defeated Liverpool to stay top pf the Premier League table

Arteta hails Martinelli after bringing down 'top team' Liverpool

Ferran Torres has incured the wrath of Barca fans on social media after ghosting in Barca's hard-fought win against Celta Vigo
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter tie with Celta win

Mourinho returns to the dug out as Roma beat Lecce

'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce