Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth by chanting "Lizzie's in a box"

The disturbing incident happened right at the start of the game as the fans broke into a chant, audibly singing "Lizzie's in a box" during the moment meant to honour the deceased monarch.

Dundee United are yet to comment on the actions of their supporters at Ibrox which has generated lots of reactions on social media.

The controversial one-minute silence

The SPFL told clubs this week that they 'may wish' to hold a period of silence 'and/or play the National Anthem' ahead of kick-off as domestic football resumed following the Queen's death at the age of 96 last Thursday.

Imago

And Rangers confirmed on Friday that they would honour the late Queen Elizabeth, while the club put a full-page picture of Her Majesty on the front page of their match programme for the Dundee United clash.

But their attempts were foiled by the visiting fans who chanted "Lizzie's in a box" while the vast majority of the stadium impeccably observed the tribute to Her Majesty.

Imago

Dundee United are the latest Scottish club to publicly display an anti-monarchy sentiment after Celtic fans unveiled banners prior to their Champions League game in Poland against Shakhtar Donetsk.