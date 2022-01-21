RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Dybala in contract spat as Juve head to crucial Milan clash

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Victor Osimhen has scored nine times for Napoli this season

Paulo Dybala is reportedly frustrated at being made to wait for a contract renewal by Juventus Creator: Isabella BONOTTO
Paulo Dybala is reportedly frustrated at being made to wait for a contract renewal by Juventus Creator: Isabella BONOTTO

Paulo Dybala's future is uncertain as the in-form forward prepares to lead Juventus into one of the biggest matches of their season so far, at title chasing AC Milan.

Recommended articles

The Argentina international's current deal with Juve expires at the end of the season and he has reportedly been waiting since October to sign a renewal which would bump his salary up to eight million euros a season ($9.1 million), plus a further two million euros of bonuses.

Dybala shot a stern look towards the Juve hierarchy after opening the scoring in last weekend's home win over Udinese and then implausibly claimed he was trying and failing to "find a friend" in a Covid-enforced crowd of 5,000 at the Allianz Arena.

He then told Sky that things had happened "that I would prefer not to talk about", leaving little doubt about his frustration with the club.

However before Juve's 4-1 Italian Cup win over Sampdoria on Tuesday, in which Dybala scored his third goal in five matches since the new year, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene insisted the club would discuss the new deal with Dybala next month.

"It's not just him, we also have contracts for (Juan) Cuadrado, (Mattia) Perin, (Federico) Bernadeschi and (Mattia) De Sciglio to deal with," Arrivabene told Mediaset.

Last week the Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Juve, who recorded a loss of almost 210 million euros in the year up to June 2021, want to cut Dybala's salary and shorten the length of his renewal due to worries about his physical condition following a string of injuries. 

Meanwhile Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta suggested they might be ready to pounce should the 28-year-old leave the league leader's biggest rivals, who are unbeaten in eight in the league and have the chance to creep into the Champions League places this weekend as fourth-place Atalanta travel to high-scoring but inconsistent Lazio.

Champions Inter, who are two points clear of AC Milan, may end up having two games in hand come the end of the weekend, as their match with Venezia is at risk of being postponed following a rash of Covid-19 cases at their promoted opposition.

Nearly two years after the pandemic first shut down professional sport in Italy, a protocol made official this week has laid out a clear rule: if you have nine players positive from a pre-agreed 25-man squad list then your match will not go ahead.

Inter will be waiting to see how many of the 15 cases at Venezia -- who announced 11 new positives on Thursday -- are players and if those announced last weekend turn negative before the match at the San Siro on Saturday.

Napoli too risk not playing their derby with Salernitana after the league's bottom side announced a ninth player positive on Thursday evening.

Osimhen could make his first Napoli start in two months should their derby with Salernitana go ahead, as the Nigeria forward makes a sooner-than-expected return to action from face fractures suffered against Inter in late November.

The 23-year-old made his comeback, after missing the Africa Cup of Nations, in a cameo appearance during Napoli's 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday, and with Luciano Spalletti's side four points behind Inter the return of his star strike could kick-start their faltering title challenge.

9 -- The number of players with positive Covid tests needed for a match to be postponed.

8 -- Juventus are unbeaten in the league since late November, winning six of their last eight games and drawing the other two.

Friday

Verona v Bologna (1945)

Saturday

Genoa v Udinese (1400), Inter Milan v Venezia (1700), Lazio v Atalanta (1945)

Sunday

Cagliari v Fiorentina (1130), Napoli v Salernitana, Spezia v Sampdoria, Torino v Sassuolo (all 1400), Empoli v Roma (1700), AC Milan v Juventus (1945)

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Doctors amputate leg to save footballers life

Doctors amputate leg to save footballers life

Dybala in contract spat as Juve head to crucial Milan clash

Dybala in contract spat as Juve head to crucial Milan clash

'Incredible': Nigerian refugee girls join football fiesta

'Incredible': Nigerian refugee girls join football fiesta

Kenya beat Nigeria to reach Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

Kenya beat Nigeria to reach Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble

Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble

Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Barca crash out of cup after extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao

Barca crash out of cup after extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao

Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final

Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final

Trending

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup tickets were launched at reduced prices with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for the quadrennial showpiece for just $11 Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Real Betis had just equalised against Sevilla when the game was stopped after an object was thrown from the crowd. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

Eguavoen a steady pair of hands for Nigeria as new coach waits in wings

Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO