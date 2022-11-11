EFL Cup: Manchester United produce fight back win to advance to last 16.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United faced Aston Villa for the second time in four days, looking to advance to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Xinhua
Xinhua

There was visible caution from both teams in the opening exchanges. United taking their time, keeping possession while being wary of the counter-attacking threat posed by Villa.

Recommended articles

The first half turned into a bit of a slow-paced, quiet affair. Two yellow cards in three minutes for Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire really encapsulated the half.

What came in the second half was completely different. A classic cup thriller which featured six goals and ended with the exciting substitute Alejandro Garnacho creating goals for Bruno Fernandes and McTominay.

Barely a minute after the restart, Ollie Watkins gave Villa the lead. After receiving a fine pass from Jacob Ramsey inside the box, he slotted cooly past the United keeper, Martin Dubravka.

McTominay celebrates winner with Manchester United teammates.
McTominay celebrates winner with Manchester United teammates. AFP

A minute later, parity was restored. Bruno Fernandes played a vital role in creating the equalizer. After some excellent work in possession, he squared the ball to Anthony Martial, who applied a simple finish.

Soon after that, Diogo Dalot's own goal made it 2-1 to Villa before Marcus Rashford levelled for United with a well-placed finish.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen made a costly error leading to the Fernandes goal that made it 3-2. His poor pass went straight to Garnacho who immediately found Fernandes in space.

The United number 8 found the net via a deflection off Tyrone Mings. added time, McTominay slid home from Garnacho’s sweetly flighted ball.

Speaking about the 18-year-old Garnacho, United manager Ten Hag said: “He has an impact with two assists, some dribbles, some runs behind but also some things he has to improve but it is quite obvious we are happy with his development and performance tonight, and he can contribute to the team. All teams need players like him”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues instructions to game changer Garnacho
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues instructions to game changer Garnacho AFP

This victory for Manchester United sets up a last 16 meeting with Burnley at Old Trafford.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.

More from category

  • Hakim Ziyech returns for Morocco World Cup squad

    Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement

  • Cameroon's squad in their last preparatory friendly for the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Major surprise as Cameroon announce World Cup squad

  • Xinhua

    EFL Cup: Manchester United produce fight back win to advance to last 16.

Recommended articles

Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement

Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement

EFL Cup: Manchester United produce fight back win to advance to last 16.

EFL Cup: Manchester United produce fight back win to advance to last 16.

Qatar 2022: Major surprise as Cameroon announce World Cup squad

Qatar 2022: Major surprise as Cameroon announce World Cup squad

Qatar 2022: Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Qatar 2022: Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

CAF supports FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup

CAF supports FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup

Fairytale run ends for Bayelsa Queens as AS FAR enter Women's Champions League final

Fairytale run ends for Bayelsa Queens as AS FAR enter Women's Champions League final

'Koulibaly is a fraud' - Reactions as 'wasteful' Chelsea kicked out by Manchester City

'Koulibaly is a fraud' - Reactions as 'wasteful' Chelsea kicked out by Manchester City

Trending

Fikayo Tomori (l) and Tammy Abraham (m) have been left out of England squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

empty

Qatar 2022: Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Patrice Motsepe
QATAR 2022

CAF supports FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup

Cameroon's squad in their last preparatory friendly for the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Major surprise as Cameroon announce World Cup squad

Xinhua

EFL Cup: Manchester United produce fight back win to advance to last 16.

Hakim Ziyech returns for Morocco World Cup squad
QATAR 2022

Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement