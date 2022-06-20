TRANSFERS

Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

Niyi Iyanda
After finishing second in the Segunda Division last season, Real Valladolid is preparing for life back in La Liga with a transfer coup for two elite Brazilian full-backs.

El Clasico rivals Dani Alves and Marcelo could be teammates at Real Valladolid next season
With both their contracts expiring at the end of the month, Ronaldo’s Valladolid is looking to sign Barcelona defender Dani Alves and Real Madrid’s Marcelo.

After the exit of Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint Germain, Marcelo, 34, became the club captain at Real Madrid. However, despite winning his sixth La Liga title and his fifth La Liga crown last season, his time with the iconic Madrid side has ended, as it was revealed that he will not be extending his stay at the Bernabeu stadium.

Marcelo at his farewell ceremony
In his time in the Spanish Capital, Marcelo scored 38 goals and set up 103 assists in a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid. In what was a teary farewell Marcelo reflected on his nearly two-decade-long journey.

“When I left Brazil I set my sights on playing for a big European team, and I signed for Madrid at the age of 18. It has been a tremendous adventure.

“I thought I could reach the top, and today I walk out of here as the player with the most trophies in the history of the best club in the world,” Marcelo said at his farewell ceremony.

Marcelo was in tears after winning his fifth (5th) Champions League trophy
Despite being past his physical prime, Marcelo is still in high demand, with even newly crowned Serie A champions AC Milan reportedly planning a swoop for the Brazilian defender.

Although Marcelo might be looking at the offers on his plate, veteran Dani Alves is showing no signs of slowing down and will likely be more open to a move to Valladolid.

With his second spell at Barcelona ending after rejoining from Brazilian club Sao Paulo in September 2021, Alves leaves the Camp Nou with an impressive trophy cabinet.

Dani Alves (right) made an incredible return to the club to help former teammate Xavi
Alves is the most decorated player in the history of the sport and boasts an impressive 43 titles.

