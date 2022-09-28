Kipchoge to be hosted at the London Marathon as a special guest

Kipchoge who's fresh from winning the Berlin capital will grace the event in the UK's capital this coming weekend, October 1.

The event will provide an opportunity for the next generation of athletes over the final 2.6km of the iconic course with the finish line on The Mall.

AFP

Kipchoge who is a four-time London Marathon champion who clocked in an astonishing 2:01:09 at the BMW Berlin Marathon to take 30 seconds off the world record on September 25, will be in the capital to honour the age-group winners of this year’s landmark race.

“I really support the initiative of the TCS London Marathon to promote running at all ages. I like running to be a family activity since running is life. It will bring joy, happiness and health to our children, who are the future, so let’s all embrace this.” Said Kipchoge.

Hugh Brasher who is the Event Director of the TCS London Marathon has praised Eliud terming his Berlin victory as one of Eliud's incredible performances.

AFP

“It was the most incredible performance by Eliud Kipchoge. Eliud will be coming to London this weekend, he’s an ambassador for the TCS Mini London Marathon. He spoke eloquently, he’s the most incredible man.

“He’s talked about inspiration, inspiring children. Inspiring the next generation, he’ll be coming to London, giving out medals on the finish line.

“For those who saw him run that first half in sub-one hour and come home in two hours, one minute and nine seconds, the way he talks, it’s an odd phrase, but he really is the GOAT of marathon and endurance running. We’re delighted to welcome him for the mini.” said Brasher.