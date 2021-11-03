RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Emery admits to Newcastle interest but insists no formal offer

Villarreal coach Unai Emery said on Tuesday that Newcastle have shown interest in appointing him as their coach but that there has been no formal offer from the Premier League club.

Newcastle, who sit 19th in the table, are seeking a replacement for Steve Bruce, whom they sacked last month.

Emery was speaking after Villarreal's 2-0 victory over Young Boys in the Champions League, a result that leaves them level on points with Manchester United in Group F.

"There has been interest but I have spent the whole day thinking about the game. There is no offer," said Emery. 

"I am focused on Villarreal, I am very happy. If there was an offer I would speak to the president. In principle I will be in charge on Sunday against Getafe.”

Former Arsenal boss Emery admitted he "had not said no" to Newcastle and said he would evaluate any offer that arrives.

"I have not said no," said Emery. "I have a lot of respect for the club and the players and maximum respect for the president. If there is something more concrete I will talk with the president. 

"If there is an offer, I can listen. But it is hypothetical. The first thing to do would be to speak with the club."

Emery oversaw Villarreal winning the Europa League last season, the club's first major trophy.

But the team have been less impressive in La Liga. They finished seventh last term and are currently 13th, after winning only two of their opening 11 matches.

