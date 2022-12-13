Why Southgate is unsure of his next move and other stories making headlines in football today

Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate is still thinking about his next move after the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals exit in Qatar.

The manager is taking a lot of time to think about his future as he doesn't want future regrets after his final decision in the coming days. England players want him to stick around until 2024.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea is hopeful that they will land AC Milan and Portuguese star Rafael Leao after the player stalled his contract extension talks with Milan.

The player has impressed in Qatar with Portugal and Chelsea wants him to bolster their squad with various players set to depart the club after the World Cup.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix is keen on dumping Atletico Madrid after falling out with Diego Simeone who is the current Atletico manager due to lack of playing time.

The player's agent Jorge Mendes is keen on bringing Felix in the Premier League with Aston Villa leading the race for his signature.

Brazil legend Ronaldo is expecting Neymar to stick around until the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. Neymar has hinted at retiring after the Qatar embarrassment.

The England FA is considering handing over the managerial task to Brendan Rodgers if Gareth Southgate quits his job in the coming days.