Why Southgate is unsure of his next move and other stories making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gareth Southgate, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Gareth Southgate, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.
From left: Gareth Southgate, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

England manager Gareth Southgate is still thinking about his next move after the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals exit in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate of England applauds the fans at the final whistle in the FIFA World Cup quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022.
Gareth Southgate of England applauds the fans at the final whistle in the FIFA World Cup quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022. AFP

READ: Will Gareth Southgate quit England?

The manager is taking a lot of time to think about his future as he doesn't want future regrets after his final decision in the coming days. England players want him to stick around until 2024.

Chelsea is hopeful that they will land AC Milan and Portuguese star Rafael Leao after the player stalled his contract extension talks with Milan.

Rafael Leao celebrates his goal during the game Portugal vs Switzerland on December 7, 2022.
Rafael Leao celebrates his goal during the game Portugal vs Switzerland on December 7, 2022. AFP

The player has impressed in Qatar with Portugal and Chelsea wants him to bolster their squad with various players set to depart the club after the World Cup.

Joao Felix is keen on dumping Atletico Madrid after falling out with Diego Simeone who is the current Atletico manager due to lack of playing time.

Joao Felix of Portugal on December 10, 2022.
Joao Felix of Portugal on December 10, 2022. AFP

The player's agent Jorge Mendes is keen on bringing Felix in the Premier League with Aston Villa leading the race for his signature.

Brazil legend Ronaldo is expecting Neymar to stick around until the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. Neymar has hinted at retiring after the Qatar embarrassment.

The England FA is considering handing over the managerial task to Brendan Rodgers if Gareth Southgate quits his job in the coming days.

Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka are planning to cut short their holiday and link up with Arsenal after losing to France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
