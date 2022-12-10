ADVERTISEMENT
Qatar 2022

England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe, Les Bleus

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

This battle is one of the most anticipated matches in the last eight at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but who will qualify?

England vs France
England vs France

England's quest for a place in another FIFA World Cup semi-final ticket faces its sternest test yet in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Three Lions will have their hands full later tonight when they go head-to-head with holders France in the third quarter-final clash.

Gareth Southgate's men will come into this encounter in superb shape and full of confidence after a brilliant performance the last time.

England breezed into the last eight following an excellent 3-0 defeat of African champions Senegal in the round of 16.

Jude Bellingham alongside Chelsea's Mason Mount in action for England
Jude Bellingham alongside Chelsea's Mason Mount in action for England Pulse Nigeria

But they will face defending champions France next as they look to reach the last four for the second consecutive time.

For France, they are looking to make further history after becoming the first Champions since 1994 to make it out of the group stage.

Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates with a teammate after winning the match and qualifying to round 8 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.
Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates with a teammate after winning the match and qualifying to round 8 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

Les Bleus defeated fellow Europeans Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash against England.

Superstar Kylian Mbappe netted a brace in that game while Olivier Giroud scored a historic goal to become France's all-time top scorer.

Kylian of team France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.
Kylian of team France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

Both forwards, who have a formidable understanding, will be looking to combine effectively once again to shoot down England when they step into the Al Bayt Stadium tonight.

These two will rekindle a rivalry that dates back decades ago when they lock horns in this tantalising tie.

Both nations will battle each other for the 32nd time later today, with the Three Lions having the better head-to-head record.

In the previous 31 matches, England has won 17 matches compared to nine for France while five of the games ended in draws.

But the latest meeting between these two nations produced five goals as France edged their neighbours 3-2 in an international friendly back in June 2017.

At the World Cup proper, England and France will face off for the third time, again, the Three Lions have the edge in the previous two, with two victories.

Bukayo Saka is not called God's son for nothing (Matthias Koch)
Bukayo Saka is not called "God's son" for nothing (Matthias Koch) Pulse Nigeria

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been superb for the Lions in Qatar having scored three goals in three matches. He will be one player who could make a difference again for England alongside captain Harry Kane, who seems to be enjoying his role as a playmaker.

Kylian Mbappe remains the talisman for Les Bleus and will lead the defending champions alongside Giroud.

Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup match between France vs Poland in Doha, Qatar, on December 4, 2022.
Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup match between France vs Poland in Doha, Qatar, on December 4, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

The conversations have been around the PSG star, who has scored five goals in four matches so far in Qatar.

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Kane, Foden.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

This is a difficult game to call, the head-to-head says the Three Lions will take this one but France is no pushover, especially with Mbappe.

  • England has picked up just one win in their last eight meetings with France in all competitions.
  • The Three Lions have been knocked out of six of their last eight World Cup apps by European opposition.
  • France has progressed from eight of their last 10 World Cup knockout games by beating European opposition.
Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina exchanges words with Manager Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands after the match Netherlands v Argentina on December 9, 2022.

    How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

  • England vs France

    England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe, Les Bleus

  • Lionel Messi mocking Louis van Gaal after the match.

    Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Recommended articles

How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe, Les Bleus

England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe, Les Bleus

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

The King who never wore the crown

The King who never wore the crown

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

QATAR 2022: The most important stats from the 2022 World Cup so far

QATAR 2022: The most important stats from the 2022 World Cup so far

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Morocco reached the World Cup quarter final for the first time in their history

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

The 2022 World Cup has thrown up a lot of intriguing numbers and records (PulseSports)

QATAR 2022: The most important stats from the 2022 World Cup so far

Lionel Messi of Argentina exchanges words with Manager Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands after the match Netherlands v Argentina on December 9, 2022.
QATAR 2022

How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

Neymar (front) cries after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022.
NEYMAR

The King who never wore the crown

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben White and Felipe Enrick
TRENDING

Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Aerial view of Boleyn Ground, home to West Ham United.
WEST HAM

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram]
UPDATE

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

U.S journalist Grant Wahl has died after collapsing during the World Cup game between Argentina and Netherlands

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar