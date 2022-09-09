EPL

English Premier League teams tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her demise

Fabian Simiyu
The Queen’s passing was confirmed at 6:30 p.m, while Arsenal were at half-time in their Europa League game away at Zurich

The Queen
The Queen

Football clubs in England have joined the whole world in mourning England's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022.

Tributes have been pouring in and football isn’t exempt from paying homage to the dearly departed Queen.

Here are the messages football clubs have been sharing to condole with the Royal Family:-

Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news.

Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family.

Aston Villa Football Club joins the nation and the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to express its deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022 AFP

Everyone at AFC Bournemouth is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family and those mourning her loss.

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.

Everton Football Club is deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United lead tributes following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United lead tributes following death of Queen Elizabeth II Pulse Ghana

Fulham FC is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family as the nation mourns this huge loss. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty."

Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time.

Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The club would like to send its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. May she Rest In Peace.

The deepest condolences of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to all of the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. We join all others in expressing our thanks for The Queen’s extraordinary services to the nation.

Kanu, Ndidi mourn Queen Elizabeth's death
Kanu, Ndidi mourn Queen Elizabeth's death Pulse Nigeria

Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss.

West Ham United is deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.

It is with the deepest sorrow that the Club has learned that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

A much-loved and respected figure around the world, Her Majesty was the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history. Her unwavering devotion to a life of service has been an inspiration to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth throughout her historic reign.

Crystal Palace Football Club wish to send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family following news of Her Majesty’s passing. We join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.

Former US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in April 2009.
Former US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in April 2009. b403fd1d-5b05-45aa-9911-3fcbf3285aa2

Brighton & Hove Albion is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.

Brentford FC join in the mourning across the world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II We pay tribute to Her Majesty for 70 years of service to our country and for her work across the globe Rest in Peace, Your Majesty.

Everyone at #LUFC is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. We join the world in sending our thoughts and sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily. Rest in Peace, Your Majesty.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

