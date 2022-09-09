English Premier League teams tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her demise

Tributes have been pouring in and football isn’t exempt from paying homage to the dearly departed Queen.

Here are the messages football clubs have been sharing to condole with the Royal Family:-

1. Chelsea

Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news.

2. Liverpool

Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family.

3. Aston Villa

Aston Villa Football Club joins the nation and the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to express its deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

4. AFC Bournemouth

Everyone at AFC Bournemouth is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family and those mourning her loss.

5. Manchester United

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

6. Arsenal

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.

7. Everton

Everton Football Club is deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

8. Fulham

Fulham FC is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family as the nation mourns this huge loss. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty."

10. Tottenham Hotspurs

Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time.

11. Nottingham Forest

Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The club would like to send its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. May she Rest In Peace.

12. Southampton

The deepest condolences of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to all of the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. We join all others in expressing our thanks for The Queen’s extraordinary services to the nation.

13. Newcastle United

Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

14. Manchester City

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss.

15. West Ham United

West Ham United is deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.

16. Leicester City

It is with the deepest sorrow that the Club has learned that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

A much-loved and respected figure around the world, Her Majesty was the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history. Her unwavering devotion to a life of service has been an inspiration to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth throughout her historic reign.

17. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Football Club wish to send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family following news of Her Majesty’s passing. We join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.

18. Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.

19. Brentford

Brentford FC join in the mourning across the world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II We pay tribute to Her Majesty for 70 years of service to our country and for her work across the globe Rest in Peace, Your Majesty.

20. Leeds United