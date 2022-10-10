Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Joba Ogunwale
Sports  >  Football

The Zambian international has been forced to quit football at a very young age due to a condition with his heart.

Enock Mwepu retires from football at 24
Enock Mwepu retires from football at 24

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced that Zambia star Enock Mwepu has retired from football due to a heart problem.

Brighton announced in a statement on their social media pages that Mwepu had to retire from active football due to a hereditary heart condition.

The Seagulls revealed there was no other choice for Mwepu than to retire as the condition could get worse over time if he continued playing, which could cause a fatal cardiac arrest.

Brighton's statement read: Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.

The news is obviously a disappointing way to end a promising career, but it is the best decision for Mwepu.

The Zambian international also released a statement after the announcement, thanking all the clubs he played for and his family.

Mwepu's statement read: A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share.

He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League.

Some dreams, however, come to an end so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received. This is, however, not the end of my involvement with football. I plan to stay involved in some capacity.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported me in my football journey, including my wife and family, my agent 12MAN, the Zambian FA, all my previous clubs, team-mates and coaches and especially everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mwepu started his promising career in his native Zambia with Napsa Stars in 2017. He left Napsa Stars the same year to join Kafue Celtic. After a few months with Kafue, the 24-year-old left Zambia for Europe, where he joined FC Liefering.

He spent one year at Liefering before moving to Salzburg in 2018. At Salzburg, he had the company of his international teammate, Patson Daka.

Mwepu's profile rose at Salzburg, with his performances catching the eye of several European clubs. Brighton won the race to sign him in 2021, paying a whopping sum of €23.00m for his services.

He had a debut Premier League season to remember with the Seagulls, scoring two goals and recording five assists in 18 games.

Mwepu was on course to make more appearances this season before the sad news. The former Salzburg star had made six appearances and provided one assist in the Premier League this season before his retirement news.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

