'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

David Ben
Enock Mwepu announced on Monday in an emotional message, that he will be hanging up his boots due to a heart condition, as he calls time on his 6-year-old playing career and fans have continued to show support for the Zambian international.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from professional football at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

The 24-year-old Zambian midfielder has played six times in the Premier League this season, with his last appearance coming in the Seagull's 5-2 victory over Leicester City.

Mwepu has been told he risks suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event if he continues on the pitch.

"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football," Brighton Hove Albion said in a statement released on Monday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Brighton star announced his retirement via a statement on Monday, 0ctober10, 2022, that read: "A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share.

"He stood strong to follow his dreams of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League.

"Some dreams however come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received.

"This is however not the end of my involvement with football, I plan to stay involved in some capacity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported me in my football journey, including my wife and family, my agent 12MAN, the Zambian FA, all my previous clubs, team-mates and coaches, and specially everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion."

According to reports, Mwepu flew to join Zambia ahead of their international friendlies and started feeling unwell.

He was eventually hospitalized and, after initial tests, flew back to the UK for further checks.

The Premier League club said the health problem was not seen on previous cardiac screening tests, which top-level players routinely undergo each season.

Mwepu arrived at the Amex from Red Bull Salzburg for a club-record fee in 2021.

Following Mwepu's retirement announcement, fans have taken to social media to show love and support for the Zambian star who had been a mainstay for the Seagulls since his arrival in 2021.

With some Premier League clubs and fans as well leading the way, here are some the reactions below:

David Ben

