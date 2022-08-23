TRANSFERS

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

David Ben
The Ivorian defender will certainly play Champions League football this season compared to his Red Devils teammates.

Eric Bailly is set to play Champions League football next season
Eric Bailly is set to play Champions League football next season

It's no secret that Manchester United will certainly not be playing in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Red Devils finished in a disappointing sixth position in the league last season, and as a result, will have to settle for Thursday night football this campaign.

United have previously won the Europa League themselves in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, who was eventually given his marching orders the following year.

The Premier League giants are one of the most successful English teams in European club football having won the Champions League thrice.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the Europa League with Manchester United this season
Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the Europa League with Manchester United this season AFP

According to reports, Eric Bailly is very likely to have played his last game for Manchester United as a full agreement has been reached over his loan move to Ligue 1 giants Olympique de Marseille.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old Ivorian defender will bid his teammates goodbye on Tuesday, and is expected to seal his move to France in the next 24 hours.

Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly Eric Bailly à Manchester Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

The deal with Marseille means that a purchase fee and contract have already been agreed for the end of the season, which will be optional if Marseille don’t qualify for the Champions League next season but will be compulsory if they do.

Reports have also claimed that it is not just OM’s qualification for the Champions League that will make the purchase obligatory.

Bailly also has to play a minimum number of games, despite concerns about his injury record.

Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly Eric Bailly Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

The Ivorian’s career at Old Trafford has been a disappointment after an incredibly promising start.

His talent was evidently threatening existing defenders, however, injuries and form saw him miss out on a huge number of games for a couple of seasons, most notably An ankle injury saw him out for 100 days in the 2017/18 season and a knee surgery ruled him out of virtually the entire 2019/20 season.

