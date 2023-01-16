ADVERTISEMENT
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Eric Cantona is a Manchester United legend who played for the club between 1992 to 1997

Eric Cantona (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo
Eric Cantona (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself on the receiving end after Eric Cantona attacked him in an interview over his unceremonious Manchester United exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Cristiano fell out with United manager Erik ten Hag and he cited a lack of respect as the main reason for their fallout.

Young kids started ahead of Ronaldo most of the time and the Portuguese talisman was left with no option other than to expose the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Eric Cantona on September 26, 2022.
Eric Cantona on September 26, 2022. AFP

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Cantona thinks Ronaldo didn't want to accept his new role at United especially after being dropped to the bench according to Manchester Evening News.

"I think you have two kinds of players at the end of their career. Me, I decided to retire young, that's another thing. And then the one who wants to play and play until the age of 40 years old.

"You have two kind of players: the one who wants to play every game because they still think they're 25 years old and the ones who realise they are not 25 years old and they are here to help the young players, they know they will not play every game, they know they will play some games," said Cantona.

Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]
Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram] AFP

Cantona added that the role of old players is to help young players to adapt to football just like other responsible footballers do.

"But their part is to help the young players. Like Zlatan Ibrahimovic still does it with Milan, Ryan Giggs or Paolo Maldini when he was in Milan. But I think Ronaldo didn't realise - and he still doesn't realise - he's not 25 years old.

He's just older and he should have realised that instead of being not happy to play some games, say, 'okay, I am not 25 years old, I cannot play every game, but I will help the young players and accept that situation and that's my situation," concluded Cantona.

Eric Cantona [Instagram]
Eric Cantona [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Cantona is among the players that thrived under Sir Alex Ferguson and he won 12 trophies with United before calling it quits in 1997.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • KCB FC's Erick Adem (in dreadlocks) leads teammates in celebrating his goal against Kariobangi Sharks during Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 15, 2023

    4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

  • Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with against Wazito FC in a past FKF Premier League match played on March 8, 2022 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani [Photo: Chris Omollo]

    KPL: Tusker maintain top spot as AFC Leopards continue to struggle

  • Eric Cantona (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

    'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Recommended articles

Lugalia confident NOC-K Youth Camp will greatly impact youngsters

Lugalia confident NOC-K Youth Camp will greatly impact youngsters

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

KPL: Tusker maintain top spot as AFC Leopards continue to struggle

KPL: Tusker maintain top spot as AFC Leopards continue to struggle

'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Wanyonyi bubbling with confidence ahead of World X-country

Wanyonyi bubbling with confidence ahead of World X-country

Wanyonyi explains why he lost to Mandonga

Wanyonyi explains why he lost to Mandonga

Barcelona interested in re-signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea, other transfer stories

Barcelona interested in re-signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea, other transfer stories

PL hits and misses - Arsenal widens gap after Spurs win

PL hits and misses - Arsenal widens gap after Spurs win

Ramsdale kicked by a spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Spurs

Ramsdale kicked by a spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Spurs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC
BOXING

Mandonga's 'Sugunyo' fist floors Wanyonyi at the KICC [Photos]

Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 800m race during Golden Spike, an international athletic meet of Continental Tour - Gold category in Ostrava, Czech Republic in May 31, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE

Wanyonyi bubbling with confidence ahead of World X-country

KCB FC's Erick Adem (in dreadlocks) leads teammates in celebrating his goal against Kariobangi Sharks during Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 15, 2023
FKF PL

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023.
EPL

Ramsdale kicked by a spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Spurs

Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC
BOXING

Wanyonyi explains why he lost to Mandonga

Eric Cantona (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Duvan Zapata (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
TRANSFERS

Barcelona interested in re-signing 'flop' Aubameyang from Chelsea, other transfer stories

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal after making it 2-0 during the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on January 15, 2023.
LDN DERBY

PL hits and misses - Arsenal widens gap after Spurs win