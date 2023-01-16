'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself on the receiving end after Eric Cantona attacked him in an interview over his unceremonious Manchester United exit.
Eric Cantona is a Manchester United legend who played for the club between 1992 to 1997
Cristiano fell out with United manager Erik ten Hag and he cited a lack of respect as the main reason for their fallout.
Young kids started ahead of Ronaldo most of the time and the Portuguese talisman was left with no option other than to expose the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Cantona thinks Ronaldo didn't want to accept his new role at United especially after being dropped to the bench according to Manchester Evening News.
"I think you have two kinds of players at the end of their career. Me, I decided to retire young, that's another thing. And then the one who wants to play and play until the age of 40 years old.
"You have two kind of players: the one who wants to play every game because they still think they're 25 years old and the ones who realise they are not 25 years old and they are here to help the young players, they know they will not play every game, they know they will play some games," said Cantona.
Cantona added that the role of old players is to help young players to adapt to football just like other responsible footballers do.
"But their part is to help the young players. Like Zlatan Ibrahimovic still does it with Milan, Ryan Giggs or Paolo Maldini when he was in Milan. But I think Ronaldo didn't realise - and he still doesn't realise - he's not 25 years old.
He's just older and he should have realised that instead of being not happy to play some games, say, 'okay, I am not 25 years old, I cannot play every game, but I will help the young players and accept that situation and that's my situation," concluded Cantona.
Cantona is among the players that thrived under Sir Alex Ferguson and he won 12 trophies with United before calling it quits in 1997.
