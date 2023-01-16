'You are no longer 25 years old!' - Cantona slams Ronaldo for unceremonious United exit

Cristiano fell out with United manager Erik ten Hag and he cited a lack of respect as the main reason for their fallout.

Young kids started ahead of Ronaldo most of the time and the Portuguese talisman was left with no option other than to expose the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.

AFP

Cantona thinks Ronaldo didn't want to accept his new role at United especially after being dropped to the bench according to Manchester Evening News.

"I think you have two kinds of players at the end of their career. Me, I decided to retire young, that's another thing. And then the one who wants to play and play until the age of 40 years old.

"You have two kind of players: the one who wants to play every game because they still think they're 25 years old and the ones who realise they are not 25 years old and they are here to help the young players, they know they will not play every game, they know they will play some games," said Cantona.

AFP

Cantona added that the role of old players is to help young players to adapt to football just like other responsible footballers do.

"But their part is to help the young players. Like Zlatan Ibrahimovic still does it with Milan, Ryan Giggs or Paolo Maldini when he was in Milan. But I think Ronaldo didn't realise - and he still doesn't realise - he's not 25 years old.

He's just older and he should have realised that instead of being not happy to play some games, say, 'okay, I am not 25 years old, I cannot play every game, but I will help the young players and accept that situation and that's my situation," concluded Cantona.

Pulse Live Kenya