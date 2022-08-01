Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained the idea behind the addition of South African coach Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff at Old Trafford.
Former Banfana Banfana striker Bennie McCarthy has joined the coaching staff at Manchester United.
The South African football legend was announced as the latest addition by the Dutchman just before his home debut in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.
Benni has since been confirmed as a first team coach at the club as Ten Hag looks to restore United's glory days.
The life-long United fan was added by Ten Hag in a bid to have another experienced and different voice in the team.
On the decision, the former Ajax Amsterdam boss explains;
"There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill," he said, according to a statement on the club's website.
"Someone with a different voice and Benni is that one. He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well."
More on Benni's role
Ten Hag didn't stop there, the 52-year-old explained in more details what can be expected from the former Blackburn star.
"He will focus on the positioning and attacking," Ten Hag added.
"I'm not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic."
Benni's brief
McCarthy left his post as AmaZulu head coach in March after guiding the South African team to a record second position in the league.
In 2020/21, he was named the South African Premier League's Coach of the Season.
The 44-year-old also represented Ten Hag's former club, Ajax, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United during his accomplished career.
The ex-South Africa striker also scored twice against the Red Devils for Porto, managed by former boss, Jose Mourinho, in the 2003/04 Champions League knockout stages.
