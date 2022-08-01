PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Banfana Banfana striker Bennie McCarthy has joined the coaching staff at Manchester United.

Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United
Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained the idea behind the addition of South African coach Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff at Old Trafford.

Recommended articles

The South African football legend was announced as the latest addition by the Dutchman just before his home debut in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag made his home debut against Rayo Vallecano.
Erik ten Hag made his home debut against Rayo Vallecano. Pulse Nigeria

Benni has since been confirmed as a first team coach at the club as Ten Hag looks to restore United's glory days.

The life-long United fan was added by Ten Hag in a bid to have another experienced and different voice in the team.

Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United's coaching staff
Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United's coaching staff Twitter

On the decision, the former Ajax Amsterdam boss explains;

"There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill," he said, according to a statement on the club's website.

"Someone with a different voice and Benni is that one. He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well."

Ten Hag didn't stop there, the 52-year-old explained in more details what can be expected from the former Blackburn star.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag AFP

"He will focus on the positioning and attacking," Ten Hag added.

"I'm not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic."

McCarthy left his post as AmaZulu head coach in March after guiding the South African team to a record second position in the league.

In 2020/21, he was named the South African Premier League's Coach of the Season.

The 44-year-old also represented Ten Hag's former club, Ajax, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United during his accomplished career.

The ex-South Africa striker also scored twice against the Red Devils for Porto, managed by former boss, Jose Mourinho, in the 2003/04 Champions League knockout stages.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United

    Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

  • Kalidou Koulibaly asked for and got John Terry's permission to wear the iconic number 26 at Chelsea

    “It’s my pleasure, I give you the 26” – Kalidou Koulibaly asked for John Terry’s permission to wear iconic number

  • Chelsea are in talks with Brighton over a player-plus-cash deal for Marc Cucurella

    Cucurella: Chelsea open talks for 9th defensive target this summer

Recommended articles

Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

Yaya Toure headlines inductees into FUT Heroes

Yaya Toure headlines inductees into FUT Heroes

“It’s my pleasure, I give you the 26 – Kalidou Koulibaly asked for John Terry’s permission to wear iconic number

“It’s my pleasure, I give you the 26” – Kalidou Koulibaly asked for John Terry’s permission to wear iconic number

Release Preview: What we know so far [Dates, Prices, Features, Console]

Release Preview: What we know so far [Dates, Prices, Features, Console]

Cucurella: Chelsea open talks for 9th defensive target this summer

Cucurella: Chelsea open talks for 9th defensive target this summer

Barcelona continues quest for financial freedom with 24.5% Studios sale

Barcelona continues quest for financial freedom with 24.5% Studios sale

Trending

WRESTLING

Roman once again reigns over Lesnar and results from WWE SummerSlam

WWE 2022 SummerSlam Winners and Losers
PREMIER LEAGUE

Sir Alex Ferguson back on board at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson during the unveiling of his statue, designed by sculptor Andy Edwards at Pittodrie, Aberdeen on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Memphis Depay and Dembele team up with Sarkodie in the USA [Photos]

Memphis Depay and Dembele team up with Sarkodie in the USA [Photos]
PRE-SEASON

Man United 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Garnacho, Ronaldo & 3 other takeaways

Ronaldo returns, Garnacho outshines him.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ronaldo angers Manchester United fans following Rayo Vallecano draw [Reactions]

Fans react as Ronaldo leaves Manchester United game before full-time
SUPER EAGLES

Moses Simon's Nantes torn apart in Super Cup as Messi, Ramos, Neymar score for PSG

PSG defeated Nantes to win the Trophee des Champions
PRE-SEASON

Man United concede against another LaLiga side; held by Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo was outshone by 18-year-old Garnacho on his Manchester United return.

Strasbourg thrash Liverpool at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's men end pre-season with a loss

Liverpool ended their pre-season with a 3-0 loss at Anfield