Why Ten Hag is unhappy with Man United players and other stories making headlines today

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag some of the Manchester United after losing by 4-2 to Cadiz in Spain in their winter camp training.

AFP

The United manager however missed his top players in that match since most of them are in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Anthony Martial grabbed a goal though via a penalty.

Rodri

Manchester City and Spanish midfielder Rodri has slammed Morocco's style of attacking moments after losing to the African giants

AFP

The midfielder stated that Morocco offered absolutely nothing during their match. He added that they were just sitting at the back and waiting to make counterattacks.

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has revealed that he is eyeing to play in the English Premier League, months after his deal to Manchester United collapsed.

AFP

The French midfielder has a touch of magic and there are no doubts top Premier League clubs will be in the race to sign him when he runs out his contract with Juventus at the end of the current season.

More developing football stories

Raheem Sterling is considering re-joining the England national squad in Qatar ahead of their quarter-finals match between England and France.

The Football Association is willing to extend Gareth Southgate's contract and stay as the England manager even if he fails to lead England to World Cup victory.