Why Ten Hag is unhappy with Man United players and other stories making headlines today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Erik ten Hag, Rodri and Adrien Rabiot are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Erik ten Hag, Rodri and Adrien Rabiot.
From left: Erik ten Hag, Rodri and Adrien Rabiot.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Erik ten Hag some of the Manchester United after losing by 4-2 to Cadiz in Spain in their winter camp training.

Erik ten Hag of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on November 13, 2022
Erik ten Hag of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on November 13, 2022

READ: Erik ten Hag breaks silence weeks after the Ronaldo saga

The United manager however missed his top players in that match since most of them are in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Anthony Martial grabbed a goal though via a penalty.

Manchester City and Spanish midfielder Rodri has slammed Morocco's style of attacking moments after losing to the African giants

Abde Ez (r) from Morocco disputes a ball with Rodri from Spain today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Spain on December 6, 2022.
Abde Ez (r) from Morocco disputes a ball with Rodri from Spain today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Spain on December 6, 2022.

The midfielder stated that Morocco offered absolutely nothing during their match. He added that they were just sitting at the back and waiting to make counterattacks.

Adrien Rabiot has revealed that he is eyeing to play in the English Premier League, months after his deal to Manchester United collapsed.

Adrien Rabiot of Juventus leaves the team bus upon arrival at he stadium for the Pre Season Friendly match at Campo Comunale Gaetano Scirea, Perosa Villar Perosa on August 4, 2022.
Adrien Rabiot of Juventus leaves the team bus upon arrival at he stadium for the Pre Season Friendly match at Campo Comunale Gaetano Scirea, Perosa Villar Perosa on August 4, 2022.

The French midfielder has a touch of magic and there are no doubts top Premier League clubs will be in the race to sign him when he runs out his contract with Juventus at the end of the current season.

Raheem Sterling is considering re-joining the England national squad in Qatar ahead of their quarter-finals match between England and France.

The Football Association is willing to extend Gareth Southgate's contract and stay as the England manager even if he fails to lead England to World Cup victory.

Manchester United are preparing to bid for Cody Gakpo who plays for PSV. The player has impressed in Qatar and Erik ten Hag wants him to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
