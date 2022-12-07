ADVERTISEMENT
Erik ten Hag breaks silence weeks after Ronaldo saga

Fabian Simiyu
Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United is headed in the right direction weeks after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag has finally broken his silence weeks after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo who had opened up in an interview about having a strenuous relationship with the Dutch manager.

The United manager stated that he has put what happened with Ronaldo behind him when he was asked about the Portuguese talisman.

"He's gone and it's the past. We are now looking forward and we're looking to the future," said Ten Hag who seemed unbothered.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to manager Erik ten Hag during a training session at the Aon Training Complex on September 14, 2022.
READ: 'I don't respect Ten Hag!' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasts coach in interview

Ten Hag added that he feels United is in the right direction with the current squad and some of the players are in Spain for winter training.

"I have the feeling, we have the feeling, that we are in the right direction, but we also know that it's still a lot of work to do for us here.

"The human being behind is also an important factor, but you can't underestimate that. You need the right characters in your dressing room, not only if you want to win a game but if you want to win trophies." Added Ten Hag

United are eyeing Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands to be Ronaldo's replacement as well as Memphis Depay to bolster the squad in 2023.

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo on September 4, 2022.
Most of United's top players have impressed at the World Cup in Qatar and Ten Hag is hoping that they won't come back with injuries when the league resumes.

As for Ronaldo, he is yet to find his 'new home' as top clubs keep turning him down after exiting Manchester United.

