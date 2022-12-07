Erik ten Hag breaks silence weeks after the Ronaldo saga

The United manager stated that he has put what happened with Ronaldo behind him when he was asked about the Portuguese talisman.

"He's gone and it's the past. We are now looking forward and we're looking to the future." Said Ten Hag who seemed unbothered.

AFP

Ten Hag added that he feels United is in the right direction with the current squad and some of the players are in Spain for winter training.

"I have the feeling, we have the feeling, that we are in the right direction, but we also know that it's still a lot of work to do for us here.

"The human being behind is also an important factor, but you can't underestimate that. You need the right characters in your dressing room, not only if you want to win a game but if you want to win trophies." Added Ten Hag

United are eyeing Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands to be Ronaldo's replacement as well as Memphis Depay to bolster the squad in 2023.

AFP

Most of United's top players have impressed at the World Cup in Qatar and Ten Hag is hoping that they won't come back with injuries when the league resumes.