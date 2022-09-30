PREMIER LEAGUE

I believe in Harry Maguire - Erik Ten Hag

David Ben
The Manchester United manager says he will continue to defend the Red Devils' captain despite the growing criticisms.

Erik Ten Hag has continued to drum support for Harry Maguire
Erik Ten Hag has continued to drum support for Harry Maguire

Erik ten Hag has backed Harry Maguire and says that everyone at Manchester United is fully behind the defender as he continues to struggle for form and fitness.

Maguire has come under intense criticism in the last three seasons over his performances in the United shirt.

But new manager Ten Hag has continued to back the club captain to silence his doubters.

Ten Hag says he has spoken to his captain to offer support, claiming that Maguire has the backing of all his teammates as well.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag Pulse

'He has high potential and then it's about him,'

'The players in the dressing room, the coaches and the manager, we believe in him, and that's what I told him. I'm sure he can do it and turn it around.

'First of all, of course, I have to coach him and back him but I back him because I believe in him.

'In the period I worked with him in pre-season was really good in training and games. I can see the qualities. Even when he was not in the team, he trained really well.

'The quality is there. You see his career, his caps playing for England at Leicester and Mann United, he performed really well.' Ten Hag was quoted to have said via DailyMail.

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire
Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire AFP

The 29-year-old center-back was recently blamed for two of the three goals England conceded in the 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley having been relegated from their UEFA Nations League.

Maguire has not started a Premier League game since their 4-0 loss to Brentford earlier in the season, after which Ten Hag made a number of amendments to his starting line-up.

Maguire conceded a penalty before losing the ball in the lead-up to Germany's second goal in the 3-3 draw, putting his place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup line-up in serious jeopardy.

Ten Hag also confirmed that Maguire will miss Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad with the thigh injury he sustained on international duty.

Topics:
