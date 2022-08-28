Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's debut game for Manchester United

The £70m United signing came off the bench in the second half against the Saints, to make his debut for the club and help to shore up the midfield and defence as the Reds struggled to shut out Southampton following Bruno Fernandes' 55th-minute goal.

It was Manchester United's second consecutive victory following their 2-1 win over Liverpool and Ten Hag's first competitive away win since taking charge of the Reds in the summer.

Ten Hag on Casemiro's debut

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag revealed he was pleased with the resilience shown by his team, and commented on Casemiro's cameo appearance.

“I think it was quite good for him to see the Premier League, it’s a different style. He had pre-season, he played some games, he played 90 minutes one time but he is fit.

"He had a good pre-season with a lot of training sessions and now we have to integrate him in the team in a way of play and a way of integrating with his teammates.

“I think here in the Premier League [there] are the best coaches and the best players and the highest intensity.

Getty Images

"It's always in a different way so that is quite interesting and you have to adapt to it and also find a certain way to win games and that is what we did today."

Learning lessons from Southampton victory

Speaking about United's second consecutive victory, Ten Hag admitted that the team had learned some lessons at St. Mary's. “I think we did a lot better [than] against Brentford," the Dutch said.

"I saw a team on the pitch, good organisation, fight for each other, following the rules and I think there were also some really good moments from playing football and we scored in the best part of [our play] after half-time.