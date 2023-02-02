ADVERTISEMENT
FOOTBALL

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jadon Sancho is back at Old Trafford after three months of training alone

Antony (left) paves way for Jadon Sancho
Antony (left) paves way for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United Winger Jadon Sancho is back at the club after being away for a period of three months on a solo training programm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sancho played for United against Nottingham Forest for the first time since October 2022 and fans were quick to notice that he was not in his preferred position during the match.

United coach Erik ten Hag was asked about the same and he opened up and said that Sancho is capable of playing as number 10, other than being a winger.

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United
Jadon Sancho of Manchester United Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

"I think we have done that before. You move Bruno out and create also a different dynamic in the team, that is what we intended to do.

"Jadon, I know he can play as a 10 as well. He can play as a winger - he can play as a 10 - but often we mix it around and that is what I like. The position has to be occupied and it’s about the players keeping discipline to do that," said Ten Hag.

The winger was handed 27 minutes against Forest during his comeback and it would be fair enough to say that he still remembers how to dribble.

Sancho was struggling emotionally, physically, and mentally and that is why he was sent away to train alone to help rediscover his form and talent.

United coach Erik ten Hag only hoped that the winger would be back one day to help the club but he never knew that it would be so soon.

His recovery means that United will have options up front as the club tries to hunt for various titles this season.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Antony (left) paves way for Jadon Sancho

    Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

  • Hakim Ziyech

    Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

  • Jentrix Shikangwa

    Shikangwa adds more to her tally in Tanzania league

Recommended articles

Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa players

Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa players

Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir confirmed for London Marathon

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir confirmed for London Marathon

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Shikangwa adds more to her tally in Tanzania league

Shikangwa adds more to her tally in Tanzania league

Leopards upset Bullets, Talanta wreck Wazito

Leopards upset Bullets, Talanta wreck Wazito

How Ten Hag's phone call to complete unlikely transfer failed

How Ten Hag's phone call to complete unlikely transfer failed

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk
FA

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Sergio Kun Aguero
FOOTBALL

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag
MAN UTD

How Ten Hag's phone call to complete unlikely transfer failed

From left: Marcel Sabitzer, Hakim Ziyech and Enzo Fernandez
TRANSFERS

January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

Police FC (Photo/ Courtesy)
FKF PL

Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

Brigid Kosgei wins the 2020 Women's London Marathon (Photo: Courtesy/Twitter)

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Hakim Ziyech
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Fortune Sacco
FOOTBALL

NSL side Fortune Sacco refutes disbandment reports