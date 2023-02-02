Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

Sancho played for United against Nottingham Forest for the first time since October 2022 and fans were quick to notice that he was not in his preferred position during the match.

United coach Erik ten Hag was asked about the same and he opened up and said that Sancho is capable of playing as number 10, other than being a winger.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I think we have done that before. You move Bruno out and create also a different dynamic in the team, that is what we intended to do.

"Jadon, I know he can play as a 10 as well. He can play as a winger - he can play as a 10 - but often we mix it around and that is what I like. The position has to be occupied and it’s about the players keeping discipline to do that," said Ten Hag.

The winger was handed 27 minutes against Forest during his comeback and it would be fair enough to say that he still remembers how to dribble.

Sancho was struggling emotionally, physically, and mentally and that is why he was sent away to train alone to help rediscover his form and talent.

United coach Erik ten Hag only hoped that the winger would be back one day to help the club but he never knew that it would be so soon.