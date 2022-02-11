RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Eriksen 'bubbling' with Brentford but no date set for debut

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Christian Eriksen is "bubbling" and training well after arriving at Brentford, but manager Thomas Frank said he would not set a date for the Danish playmaker's debut.

The former Tottenham midfielder has not played a match since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's European Championship game against Finland last June.

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, Eriksen was unable to continue his career in Italy with Inter Milan and ultimately made a surprise Premier League return by signing for Brentford on January 31.

"I think he's fine, he's training well and he looks like the quality player we know he is," Frank said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.

"It's a joy watching him play football -- so natural for him -- so that's fantastic to see, but he will not be available for the team tomorrow. That would always be too early after just one week.

"We will have a friendly game on Monday where he will play minutes and that's the right way to do it."

Eriksen's arrival has coincided with a sticky patch for the Bees, who have lost their past six matches in all competitions.

The 29-year-old will be with Brentford for the rest of the season after reuniting with Frank, who was his coach at Denmark youth level.

"I must say he's bubbling," Frank said. "We are having him seven months after the incident so he missed badly being part of the group, being part of a club and hopefully we can add new chapters to the Brentford story.

"He loves to be with the boys, being on the grass, playing football.

"He's one of those where he needs to touch a ball all the time, so when the drill is done, and I start talking and as soon as we start again, he just needs to touch a ball or something like that.

"He's just enjoying it, he's bubbling and just wants to play football."

