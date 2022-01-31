RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen has completed a remarkable return to the Premier League, signing for Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last year's European Championship.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with a pacemaker, has signed a contract with Thomas Frank's side until the end of the season. 

The ex-Tottenham player left Inter Milan last month by mutual consent. The pacemaker meant he was not allowed to play in Italian football, but other leagues do not have the same rules.

"Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance," read a club statement, saying he had joined after completing a medical assessment.

Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark's Under-17s squad early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.

"We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford," he said.

"He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat."

