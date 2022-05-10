BREAKING

Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland, with the Etihad outfit set to trigger his £75 million release clause.

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have finally reached an agreement to land their big summer target Erling Braut Haaland, after agreeing to trigger his release clause from Borussia Dortmund.

Recommended articles

The Manchester club announced via their official twitter page with a post that read:

" Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland pulse senegal

The Premier league giants had reportedly agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old Norwegian on a five-year contract that would see him rack home an incredible £350,000-per-week.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola kisses Sergio Aguero after he scored a hat-trick in 2018
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola kisses Sergio Aguero after he scored a hat-trick in 2018 AFP

Pep Guardiola's side have been without a traditional no. 9, for around 18 months since the departure of their iconic Argentine - Sergio Aguero in 2021.

However, Man City decided to wait for Haaland, this summer after plans to sign Harry Kane proved unfruitful.

Although, City coach Pep Guardiola, had continued to insist that they could manage without a recognized striker.

Guardiola's claim however, has been partially vindicated this season, with the Blues currently in pole position to land the Premier League title this season.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland Pulse Nigeria

Erling Haaland's addition to the squad is expected by City’s bosses to take the club to the next level and once again challenge for the Champions League title after this season's heartbreak in Madrid.

Erling Haaland is widely considered as one of the most prolific forwards in the world, and has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival from RB Salzburg in 2019, and is set one of City’s highest earners with just Kevin de Bruyne ahead of him in earnings.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

    Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

  • Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel were involved in a bust-up which could result in the Spaniard leaving Chelsea

    What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

  • Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris

    Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

Recommended articles

UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

‘Guy Forget’ and other hilarious names in sports history

‘Guy Forget’ and other hilarious names in sports history

Kipyegon, Cheruiyot headline Diamond League opener in Doha

Kipyegon, Cheruiyot headline Diamond League opener in Doha

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Bayern hunt Sadio Mané

Bayern hunt Sadio Mané

Trending

LA LIGA

'We need to rest' - Ancelotti targets Liverpool Champions League final after Real Madrid derby loss at Atletico

Carlo Ancelotti has set his sight on the Champions League final against Liverpool after losing to Atletico Madrid

What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel were involved in a bust-up which could result in the Spaniard leaving Chelsea
UCL

Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ghana-eligible star Eddie Nketiah matches Kanu Nwankwo's Arsenal feat

Nketiah and Kanu
TRANSFER

Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season

Premier League research link between heading and dementia

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 08: Fabricio Coloccini (L) and Gonzalo Rodriguez of San Lorenzo go for a header during the match against Palmeiras for the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Allianz Parque Stadium on May 08, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
CAFCC

TP Mazembe score 95th-minute goal to take charge of semifinal fixture against RS Berkane

TP Mazembe fans cheered their team to victory at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Sunday (IMAGO AFLOSPORT)

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Linda Oguttu