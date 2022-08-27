'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

WHAT'S BUZZIN

David Ben
Here's how fans reacted after Haaland's hat-trick inspired a superb comeback against Crystal Palace.

It was truly a game of two halves as Manchester City came back in style again, to demolish Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The Cityzens were very sloppy in the opening period and were left railing after an unfortunate own goal from John Stones as early as the 4th minute.

Things got worse for Pep Guardiola's men with Palace doubling their advantage in the 21st minute after Joachim Andersen found the back of the net due to horrific defending from the champions.

City found themselves 2-0 down at half-time with Pep Guardiola determined to turn things around like they did a week ago.

And the comeback was true as City played one of the best second halves in the Premier League this season.

Bernardo Silva found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to pull one back for the hosts before their summer star signing Erling Haaland levelled terms for the champions in the 62nd.

Haaland's leveller would be the start of a special afternoon for the 22-year-old Norwegian striker who went ahead to score his first hat-trick for Man City.

City's number 9 found the back of the net in the 70th minute to put the hosts in the lead for the first time in the game.

Haaland was not done yet and then put the game beyond Palace's reach in the 81st minute to inspire Guardiola's side to another remarkable comeback on Saturday afternoon.

Following Man City's brilliant win, fans have taken to social media to praise their summer signing who now leads the race for the Premier League Golden boot, having scored six goals in four games for the league leaders.

