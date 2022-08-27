'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

The Cityzens were very sloppy in the opening period and were left railing after an unfortunate own goal from John Stones as early as the 4th minute.

Things got worse for Pep Guardiola's men with Palace doubling their advantage in the 21st minute after Joachim Andersen found the back of the net due to horrific defending from the champions.

City found themselves 2-0 down at half-time with Pep Guardiola determined to turn things around like they did a week ago.

Second Half

And the comeback was true as City played one of the best second halves in the Premier League this season.

Bernardo Silva found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to pull one back for the hosts before their summer star signing Erling Haaland levelled terms for the champions in the 62nd.

Haaland's leveller would be the start of a special afternoon for the 22-year-old Norwegian striker who went ahead to score his first hat-trick for Man City.

City's number 9 found the back of the net in the 70th minute to put the hosts in the lead for the first time in the game.

Haaland was not done yet and then put the game beyond Palace's reach in the 81st minute to inspire Guardiola's side to another remarkable comeback on Saturday afternoon.

