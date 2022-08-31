WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Erling Haaland was too hot to handle as he scored another consecutive hat-trick in City's win over Nottingham Forest, triggering wild reactions.

Social media reactions to Man City's 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest
Social media reactions to Man City's 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester City cruised to an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

Recommended articles

The newly-promoted side were looking to give the defending champions a challenge on Wednesday night but was perpetually outplayed, outclassed, outran, and totally crushed by Pep Guardiola's men.

City dominated the encounter from start to finish and opened the floodgates as early as the 12th minute after Erling Haaland found the back of the net latching on to a lobbed pass from Phil Foden.

Erling Haaland scored a first half hat-trick for Man City in their win against Nottingham Forest
Erling Haaland scored a first half hat-trick for Man City in their win against Nottingham Forest Twitter

The 22-year-old Norwegian picked up from where he left off on Saturday by giving the hosts the lead.

The prolific Norwegian continued to cause all sorts of problems for the visitors and soon got on the scoresheet once more after latching on to a loose pass in the box to double City's advantage.

City continued to boast the lion's share of possession and soon added a third in the 38th minute as Haaland headed in again to score another consecutive Premier League hat-trick for the Cityzens.

Erling Haaland stole the show for Man City in their win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
Erling Haaland stole the show for Man City in their win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League Twitter

The defending champions were in complete control going into the break as Nottingham were left asking themselves serious questions going into the break.

Guardiola's men continued where they left off in the second 45 and soon extended their lead even further after Joao Cancelo's remarkable effort, just five minutes from the restart.

Things got worse for the visitors as another summer signing added to their misery, 15 minutes after City's fourth with Julian Alvarez finding the back of the net in brilliant fashion.

Julian Alvarez also got on the scoresheet for Man City on Wednesday night
Julian Alvarez also got on the scoresheet for Man City on Wednesday night Twitter

However, the annihilation was not done yet as Alvarez bagged his brace to condemn Nottingham to a 6-0 defeat on Wednesday night.

Following the win for Manchester City, fans have taken to social media to praise Erling Haaland as the prolific Norwegian continues to light up the Premier League, having scored 9 goals in his first 5 games for the English champions.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Social media reactions to PSG's 3-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1

    Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

  • Social media reactions to Man City's 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest

    'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

  • Justin Kluivert will not join Fulham this summer after failing to secure a work permit

    Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

Recommended articles

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

Confusing tactics, lacklustre performances and poor results - is the end near for Tuchel at Chelsea?

Confusing tactics, lacklustre performances and poor results - is the end near for Tuchel at Chelsea?

“He chose to expose me lately - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

“He chose to expose me lately” - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Trending

Paul Pogba is currently in the center of a blackmail saga
REVEALED

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

Cyriel Dessers, Felix Afena-Gyan and David Okereke are now teammates at Cremonese.
TRANSFERS

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

Premier League betting tips
BETAMARKET

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Social media reactions to Roma's 3-0 crushing of Monza
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

Thomas Tuchel
PREMIER LEAGUE

What did Thomas Tuchel say after Southampton taught Chelsea a lesson?

Justin Kluivert will not join Fulham this summer after failing to secure a work permit

Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA