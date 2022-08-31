'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

The newly-promoted side were looking to give the defending champions a challenge on Wednesday night but was perpetually outplayed, outclassed, outran, and totally crushed by Pep Guardiola's men.

City dominated the encounter from start to finish and opened the floodgates as early as the 12th minute after Erling Haaland found the back of the net latching on to a lobbed pass from Phil Foden.

The 22-year-old Norwegian picked up from where he left off on Saturday by giving the hosts the lead.

The prolific Norwegian continued to cause all sorts of problems for the visitors and soon got on the scoresheet once more after latching on to a loose pass in the box to double City's advantage.

City continued to boast the lion's share of possession and soon added a third in the 38th minute as Haaland headed in again to score another consecutive Premier League hat-trick for the Cityzens.

The defending champions were in complete control going into the break as Nottingham were left asking themselves serious questions going into the break.

Guardiola's men continued where they left off in the second 45 and soon extended their lead even further after Joao Cancelo's remarkable effort, just five minutes from the restart.

Things got worse for the visitors as another summer signing added to their misery, 15 minutes after City's fourth with Julian Alvarez finding the back of the net in brilliant fashion.

However, the annihilation was not done yet as Alvarez bagged his brace to condemn Nottingham to a 6-0 defeat on Wednesday night.

