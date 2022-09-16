'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August

The 21-year-old striker was announced as the winner of the award on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Haaland won the award beating seven nominees with incredible performances in the month of August.

The Norwegian had a historic first month in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Haaland scored twice for Manchester City against West Ham United, once against Newcastle United a hattrick against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

The only game he failed to find the back of the net was against Bournemouth but was able to grab an assist.

in his first five appearances, Haaland recorded nine goals breaking the record of eight previously held by Mick Quinn and Sergio Aguero as the most in the competition's history.

Haaland emulated Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes winning the award in his first month.

He beat Brighton's Pascal Gross, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, Newcastle United Nick Pope, Leeds United's Rodrigo, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard.

Getty Images

Haaland on Premier League award

Haaland said: “I am delighted to win this award for the first time – it was an incredible start of the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted.

“We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winning four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world. I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals.