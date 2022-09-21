Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Portugal, are one of 32 qualified teams scheduled to play in the Qatar-hosted tournament from November 20 to December 18, before turning their attention to the next major tournament, Euro 2024.

If named by head coach Fernando Santos in his final squad for the World Cup, 37-year-old Ronaldo would play in his fifth world tournament after 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Ronaldo has now, stated that despite age no longer being on his side, he intends to continue to represent his country past this year's event.

Plotting Euro 2024

"It has been a long road," Ronaldo said after being presented an award at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday, "But I would like to take the opportunity to say that my road is not over yet. I feel motivated, my ambition is high.

"I am in the Selection with a lot of young players and I want to be part of this World Cup and the 2024 European tournament as well, I assume now."

So far, Ronaldo has already amassed 189 caps for A Selecao and scored 117 times - the highest overall in the history of men's international football.

Ronaldo in action this week

With the legendary forward now 37, there had been speculation over whether the upcoming World Cup would be his final major tournament.

The Manchester United star will be in international action this week when Portugal take on Czech Republic and Spain in their final Euro Nations League group games.