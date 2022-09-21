Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

If named by head coach Fernando Santos in his final squad for the World Cup, 37-year-old Ronaldo would play in his fifth world tournament after 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his national team debut in 2003 and has gone on to score 117 goals in 189 appearances
Cristiano Ronaldo made his national team debut in 2003 and has gone on to score 117 goals in 189 appearances

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he plans to keep playing for A Selecao beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recommended articles

Portugal, are one of 32 qualified teams scheduled to play in the Qatar-hosted tournament from November 20 to December 18, before turning their attention to the next major tournament, Euro 2024.

If named by head coach Fernando Santos in his final squad for the World Cup, 37-year-old Ronaldo would play in his fifth world tournament after 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday Twitter

Ronaldo has now, stated that despite age no longer being on his side, he intends to continue to represent his country past this year's event.

"It has been a long road," Ronaldo said after being presented an award at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday, "But I would like to take the opportunity to say that my road is not over yet. I feel motivated, my ambition is high.

"I am in the Selection with a lot of young players and I want to be part of this World Cup and the 2024 European tournament as well, I assume now."

So far, Ronaldo has already amassed 189 caps for A Selecao and scored 117 times - the highest overall in the history of men's international football.

With the legendary forward now 37, there had been speculation over whether the upcoming World Cup would be his final major tournament.

The Manchester United star will be in international action this week when Portugal take on Czech Republic and Spain in their final Euro Nations League group games.

Since most national teams are expected to announce their initial World Cup squad a month before the tournament, Santos should release his preliminary squad for the World Cup after these games.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo made his national team debut in 2003 and has gone on to score 117 goals in 189 appearances

    Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

  • Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro

    Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro [Photos]

  • The legendary San Siro stadium will be demolished in 2026

    Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Recommended articles

Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro [Photos]

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

I think I’ll be happier in England - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

Trending

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PREMIER LEAGUE

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

This comes after RB Salzburg CEO Stephan Reiter denied that Todd Boehly was close to hiring Freund as Chelsea's new sporting director.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria criticises parent club Juventus

"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

Adnan Kanuric as seen at Nottingham Forest's City Ground
TRANSFERS

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

The legendary San Siro stadium will be demolished in 2026
SERIE A

Iconic San Siro stadium set for demolition

Arsenal women
BETTING

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

The FIA has announced the official calendar for the 2023 F1 season

3 HUGE talking points from 2023 F1 calendar

New Delhi: Viral video showing a group of young female Kabbadi players eating from a toilet sparks outrage on social media

Outrage as disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral