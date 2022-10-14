UEL

Europa hits and misses: Said Benrahma back on the scoresheet

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Could David Moyes be using Europa to build momentum at West Ham United after a poor English Premier League start?

From left: Scott McTominay, Bukayo Saka and Said Benrahma
From left: Scott McTominay, Bukayo Saka and Said Benrahma

Pulse Sports analyzes the winners and losers as both Manchester United and Arsenal struggled with a 1-0 win over their opponents while West Ham edged out Anderlecht 2-1 in their Europa match.

Read Also

Manchester United were on the verge of giving up when Scott McTominay came on as a substitute and scored for them in the 93rd minute.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay (right) celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022.
Manchester United's Scott McTominay (right) celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022. AFP

READ: 'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment

In the match played at Old Trafford, Omonia Nicosia put up a spirited fight to prevent Manchester United from scoring but gave in two minutes before the final whistle.

Manchester United had 13 shots on target throughout the whole match with only one goal while Nicosia had only one shot on target.

Patience was key for Erik ten Hag's boys who had to sweat throughout the whole match to at least score a lone goal at the end of the day.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in action at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in action at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022. AFP

It usually wasn't to be Nicosia's day at the Theatre of Dreams but Francis Uzoho's performance will go down in history as one of the best for a goalkeeper after making numerous saves for Omonia Nicosia.

Just like last season, West Ham are on the journey of making history in the Europa League after beating Anderlecht 2-1 to progress to the round of 16.

Said Benrahma was on target for West Ham United as the hammers registered another win that could potentially help in building their confidence after a lackluster start in their 2022/23 campaign.

Said Benrahma of West Ham United in action during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B match at the London Stadium on October 13, 2022.
Said Benrahma of West Ham United in action during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B match at the London Stadium on October 13, 2022. AFP

Stiffer challenges lie ahead in Europe, of course, but with summer signing Nayef Aguerd on his return from injury, all the signs are pointing towards another season of real substance on multiple fronts.

For the second game in a row, Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal for Arsenal in trying circumstances.

Saka found a first-half winner against a tricky Bodo/Glimt side who had won their last 14 European matches at home.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action on October 13, 2022.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action on October 13, 2022. AFP

Saka's goal against Bodo was his fourth in 7 consecutive starts for Arsenal. The "champion mentality" - which is what one Arsenal scout described him as having at the age of eight - is coming through on the pitch and in his personality.

"To win is the most important thing for me. I'm a big believer of being a team player, if we do that, I'm leaving the pitch happy." Said Saka after the Bodo game.

11 wins out of 12 so far this season for Arsenal. The longer they keep Saka fit and firing, the more successful a season they will have.

More from category

  • From left: Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Tuchel and Bruno Guimaraes

    Why PSG players are angry at Mbappe and other top trending football stories today

  • From left: Scott McTominay, Bukayo Saka and Said Benrahma

    Europa hits and misses: Said Benrahma back on the scoresheet

  • Manchester United's Scott McTominay (right) celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022.

    'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment

Recommended articles

Why PSG players are angry at Mbappe and other top trending football stories today

Why PSG players are angry at Mbappe and other top trending football stories today

Europa hits and misses: Said Benrahma back on the scoresheet

Europa hits and misses: Said Benrahma back on the scoresheet

'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment

'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment

'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis

'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis

'Arsenal form go last or e go cast' - Reactions trail Gunners 11th Europa unbeaten run

'Arsenal form go last or e go cast' - Reactions trail Gunners 11th Europa unbeaten run

'Shameless man' - Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after draw with Inter Milan

'Shameless man' - Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after draw with Inter Milan

Trending

From left: Victor Wanyama, Macdonald Mariga, Michael Olunga, and Ayub Timbe
LISTICLE

Top 10 richest Kenyan footballers by net worth

Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after Inter Milan draw
UCL

'Shameless man' - Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after draw with Inter Milan

No Bodo/Glimt call from Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus.
UCL

Why Arsenal refused to call Gabriel Jesus for the crucial UEL trip to Bodo

Aubameyang models new Chelsea 3rd jersey [Photos]
STYLE

Aubameyang models new Chelsea 3rd jersey [Photos]

Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis
UEL

'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis

Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
UEL

'Arsenal form go last or e go cast' - Reactions trail Gunners 11th Europa unbeaten run

Manchester United's Scott McTominay (right) celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022.
UEL

'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment

From left: Scott McTominay, Bukayo Saka and Said Benrahma
UEL

Europa hits and misses: Said Benrahma back on the scoresheet