Pulse Sports analyzes the winners and losers as both Manchester United and Arsenal struggled with a 1-0 win over their opponents while West Ham edged out Anderlecht 2-1 in their Europa match.
Europa hits and misses: Said Benrahma back on the scoresheet
Could David Moyes be using Europa to build momentum at West Ham United after a poor English Premier League start?
Manchester United were on the verge of giving up when Scott McTominay came on as a substitute and scored for them in the 93rd minute.
In the match played at Old Trafford, Omonia Nicosia put up a spirited fight to prevent Manchester United from scoring but gave in two minutes before the final whistle.
Manchester United had 13 shots on target throughout the whole match with only one goal while Nicosia had only one shot on target.
Patience was key for Erik ten Hag's boys who had to sweat throughout the whole match to at least score a lone goal at the end of the day.
It usually wasn't to be Nicosia's day at the Theatre of Dreams but Francis Uzoho's performance will go down in history as one of the best for a goalkeeper after making numerous saves for Omonia Nicosia.
West Ham progress to the round of 16
Just like last season, West Ham are on the journey of making history in the Europa League after beating Anderlecht 2-1 to progress to the round of 16.
Said Benrahma was on target for West Ham United as the hammers registered another win that could potentially help in building their confidence after a lackluster start in their 2022/23 campaign.
Stiffer challenges lie ahead in Europe, of course, but with summer signing Nayef Aguerd on his return from injury, all the signs are pointing towards another season of real substance on multiple fronts.
Bukayo Saka on target for Arsenal
For the second game in a row, Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal for Arsenal in trying circumstances.
Saka found a first-half winner against a tricky Bodo/Glimt side who had won their last 14 European matches at home.
Saka's goal against Bodo was his fourth in 7 consecutive starts for Arsenal. The "champion mentality" - which is what one Arsenal scout described him as having at the age of eight - is coming through on the pitch and in his personality.
"To win is the most important thing for me. I'm a big believer of being a team player, if we do that, I'm leaving the pitch happy." Said Saka after the Bodo game.
11 wins out of 12 so far this season for Arsenal. The longer they keep Saka fit and firing, the more successful a season they will have.
