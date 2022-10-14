Europa hits and misses: Said Benrahma back on the scoresheet

Knock and the door shall be opened for you

Manchester United were on the verge of giving up when Scott McTominay came on as a substitute and scored for them in the 93rd minute.

AFP

In the match played at Old Trafford, Omonia Nicosia put up a spirited fight to prevent Manchester United from scoring but gave in two minutes before the final whistle.

Manchester United had 13 shots on target throughout the whole match with only one goal while Nicosia had only one shot on target.

Patience was key for Erik ten Hag's boys who had to sweat throughout the whole match to at least score a lone goal at the end of the day.

AFP

It usually wasn't to be Nicosia's day at the Theatre of Dreams but Francis Uzoho's performance will go down in history as one of the best for a goalkeeper after making numerous saves for Omonia Nicosia.

West Ham progress to the round of 16

Just like last season, West Ham are on the journey of making history in the Europa League after beating Anderlecht 2-1 to progress to the round of 16.

Said Benrahma was on target for West Ham United as the hammers registered another win that could potentially help in building their confidence after a lackluster start in their 2022/23 campaign.

AFP

Stiffer challenges lie ahead in Europe, of course, but with summer signing Nayef Aguerd on his return from injury, all the signs are pointing towards another season of real substance on multiple fronts.

Bukayo Saka on target for Arsenal

For the second game in a row, Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal for Arsenal in trying circumstances.

Saka found a first-half winner against a tricky Bodo/Glimt side who had won their last 14 European matches at home.

AFP

Saka's goal against Bodo was his fourth in 7 consecutive starts for Arsenal. The "champion mentality" - which is what one Arsenal scout described him as having at the age of eight - is coming through on the pitch and in his personality.

"To win is the most important thing for me. I'm a big believer of being a team player, if we do that, I'm leaving the pitch happy." Said Saka after the Bodo game.